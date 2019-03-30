Bollywood actor Radhika Apte is counted amongst the most followed actors of the industry. The hardworking actor has not only proved herself on big screens but has also made her presence felt in various web shows on small screens. Recently, the actor shared her gorgeous pictures from HT India’s Most Stylish Awards. In the pictures, she is looking alluring dressed in her stylish attires.

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte is one of the most talented actors in the industry. Recently, the actor was spotted at HT Style awards giving major fashion goals to her fans in her stylish attires. The actor wore a mustard yellow strapless ruffles gown at the awards night as she walked the red carpet. By keeping her look simple and unique, she carried minimal accessories and makeup in order to flaunt her gown well. Further, she tied her hair in a sleek low bun and completed her look with red lips which even added more to her beauty. Her style game reached a new level when the beauty queen hosted the event with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal in a silver dress which was a part of Falguni Shane Peacock creation.

The most stylish part about her attire was the slit that made it hotter and added more glamour to the actor’s personality. She further completed her look wearing a pair of silver stilettos. The hottie is an avid social media user and keeps on entertaining her fans with her personal and professional upgrades. Talking about her work front, the actor last appeared on screens in Baazaar and will next be seen in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actor has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow. The pair was last seen sharing screen space for a web series.

After a phenomenal year in 2018, with remarkable performances in every medium, Radhika Apte has been omnipresent. Taking a head start this year, the actor has begun the schedule for her next in Lucknow. Not only this, but the actor has also spread her talented hands in the digital world as well. She appeared first in Stories by Rabindranath Tagore in 2015 and after which she appeared in web series –Sacred Games and Ghoul in 2018 on Netflix. Her future projects include The Ashram and The Wedding Guest in English.

