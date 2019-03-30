Bollywood is always up to surprise with interesting new pairs onscreen. Recently, Radhika Apte and Vicky Kaushal appeared together to host HT India’s Most Stylish Award night. It seems both of them enjoyed each other's company and shared some pictures from the award night on their social media handles. In the pictures, Radhika was looking alluring dressed in a yellow stylish dress meanwhile, Vicky looked dapper in a white suit.

Bollywood actors Radhika Apte and Vicky Kaushal recently came together as a duo to host HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019 which happened last night. With their interesting chemistry, both of them entertained their audience to the fullest. This is not the first time, Bollywood always comes up with interesting pairs and Radhika Apte and Vicky Kaushal are among those fresh faces that took the award night on to a different level with their humor. Talking about the beauty queen, Radhika did a phenomenal job as a host of the award ceremony and performed various acts in order to entertain the audience well. Not only this, the actor was dressed in a yellow strapless gown and gave major fashion goals to her fans with her style and glamour. With red lipstick and subtle makeup, the actor added more to her beauty.

The hottie also shared pictures from the award function with her co-host Vicky Kaushal and it seems like both of them had an amazing time, hosting the show. After spending an amazing year, the hardworking actor is all set to be the faces of many brands as the actor is currently endorsing many brands. The actor is best known for her versatility and persona and often treats her fans with her phenomenal acting skills.

After hitting the industry with movies like Andhadhun and Padman which performed well at the box office, the actor is all set to again create a buzz with her next film with Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Together both of them first appeared in a web series and will again entertain fans in their next film which is not titled yet. The shoot of the film has already begun and Radhika has already completed the first schedule of their shoot in Lucknow.

Radhika Apte is among the hardworking actors of the industry, who started her acting career in 2015. She has not only spread her magic on big screens but has also performed well on small screens by appearing in web series like Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More