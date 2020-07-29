Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin, who also happens to be a BJP MLA, has levelled new allegations against Rhea Chakraborty, now raising charges on huge money transfer from the actor's bank account to Chakraborty, as Rajput's father filed an FIR against her with the Bihar Police on abetting his suspected suicide.

BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday said that a huge amount of money has been transferred into the account of actress Rhea Chakraborty from the actor’s account.

“An FIR has been filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty by the father of Sushant Singh as a huge amount of money has been transferred into her account and they both have joint accounts for some companies through which cheating has been done from her side,” Bablu said.

“This is the issue of probe and police will go there and investigate the matter after that everything will be revealed,” he added.

He also said that Karan Johar should also be called in for questioning by the Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

The statement was given in the backdrop of several top film personalities being questioned in connection with the case.

On July 28, an FIR has been registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections including abetment of suicide on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Krishna Kishor Singh, the police said on Tuesday.

It said that a four-member team has been sent to Mumbai following registration of FIR.

“A four-member team has been sent to Mumbai. The team will collect case diary and other important documents from Mumbai Police,” Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone said.

In the complaint made to Rajeev Nagar police station in-charge, KK Singh alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives “committed fraud” and “pressurised the actor for financial gains”.

Sushant’s father alleged that Chakraborty “got in touch with the actor with a motive to establish herself in the film industry using his contacts and she and her relatives started interfering in his affairs”.

