‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

Bollywood star John Abraham has found himself at the center of a heated debate after expressing his admiration for Russia and India’s diplomatic ties with Moscow. In an interview with Aaj Tak, the actor stated that he is a “huge fan of Russia”, emphasizing his appreciation for India’s long-standing partnership with the country. He also highlighted NATO’s expansion eastward, a geopolitical move that Russia has consistently opposed.

Abraham’s remarks come at a time when the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to dominate global headlines, making his statement particularly significant. His comments have drawn mixed reactions, with some praising him for speaking his mind, while others believe it’s a promotional tactic for his latest film, The Diplomat.

Unlike many Bollywood celebrities who generally avoid commenting on sensitive geopolitical issues, John Abraham’s statement marks a rare occasion where a mainstream actor has openly supported a country involved in an ongoing war.

Alongside his appreciation for Russia, Abraham also lauded India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, for his diplomatic leadership. His remarks align with India’s neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, where New Delhi has maintained strong strategic and economic ties with Moscow while also advocating for dialogue and peace.

Internet Reacts

Following Abraham’s statement, social media erupted with mixed reactions. Some users applauded his boldness, while others accused him of making these comments solely to promote The Diplomat.

Supporters praised his honesty, with one user commenting, “Really commendable that at least one of our celebrities is not afraid to take a stand on political issues. Kudos to John Abraham!”

Critics argued it was a publicity stunt, saying,“He has always avoided controversy before a film release. This is just promotion—his movie revolves around diplomacy, so he’s making these statements now.”

Some said, “India’s global stance has been strong, and John is right to highlight that. However, the best diplomat of our era was Shashi Tharoor.”

About ‘The Diplomat’ – John Abraham’s Latest Political Thriller

Abraham’s comments coincide with the release of his upcoming film, The Diplomat, directed by Shivam Nair. The film follows the story of an Indian diplomat, JP Singh, who navigates tense negotiations to bring a girl back to India from Pakistan. Given its political and international themes, some believe Abraham’s statements about Russia and NATO are carefully timed to align with the film’s subject matter.

With the movie set to hit theaters soon, all eyes will be on whether the controversy surrounding Abraham’s comments will impact its box office performance or if it was merely a strategic move to generate buzz.

