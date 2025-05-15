Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  Hulu Unveils First Look At 'King Of The Hill' Revival Featuring Older Cast

Hulu Unveils First Look At ‘King Of The Hill’ Revival Featuring Older Cast

Hulu shares the first look at its upcoming King of the Hill revival, revealing Hank and friends as older characters adjusting to a modern world with tech and delivery apps.

Hulu Unveils First Look At ‘King Of The Hill’ Revival Featuring Older Cast


The series features original co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels as executive producers, with Judge also returning as the voice of Hank Hill. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation and Bandera Entertainment, alongside 3 Arts Entertainment's Michael Rottenberg and Howard Klein and executive producer Dustin Davis.

There are still questions surrounding the fate of certain characters, including Luanne (originally voiced by the late Brittany Murphy), Lucky (voiced by the late Tom Petty), and Dale (whose voice actor Johnny Hardwick also passed away). Hulu has not yet addressed how these roles will be handled.

The King of the Hill revival continues Hulu’s trend of reviving classic animated series the platform previously brought back Futurama, another fan-favorite from Fox’s animation slate.

For fans of the original series, the first look image promises a blend of humor, heart, and subtle commentary on how times have changed — and how some things never do.

