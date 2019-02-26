Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2: Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are all set to collaborate on-screen for an upcoming romantic film. As per latest reports, the makers of the film are planning to title the film as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, the storyline and star-cast of the film will be completely different.

After a hiatus of 19 years, Bollywood actor-filmmaker duo Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are all set to reunite for an upcoming film that is a love story. Having worked in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the duo had been in talks for the film for a long time and now it seems that the plan is ready to take its form on celluloid. According to latest reports, the makers of the film are planning to title the film as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2.

Even though the film is not a sequel or remake, the filmmakers feel that the title is an apt fit for the upcoming film as it has all the key elements of the former. The reports add that the film will introduce new characters and will revolve around a different story. The leading lady of the film, who is likely to be an A-lister, is yet to be finalised.

Priyanka Chopra, in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 6, admitted that she is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an upcoming film. Would the film be the Salman Khan-starrer? It is yet to be seen. Priyanka was earlier a part of Salman Khan-starrer but had to walk out apparently due to her impending wedding with American singer Nick Jonas.

Slated for a 2020 release, the film will go on floors after Salman completes the shooting schedule of his other film Dabangg 3 co-starring Sonakshi Sinha. The team of Dabangg 3 will start shooting for the film in March. On the other hand, Bharat is slated for a theatrical release on the occasion of Eid.

