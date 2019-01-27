Hum Hai Hindustani Bhojpuri movie: The Bhojpuri language action, drama and romance movie Hum Hai Hindustani comprised of 5 to 6 songs which were crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav, Priyanka Singh, Kalpna, Indu Sonali, Honey Bee, Aalok Kumar, and many others and was bankrolled under the label Enterr 10 Music Bhojpuri ltd.

Hum Hai Hindustani Bhojpuri movie: The action drama Bhojpuri language movie Hum Hai Hindustani starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani in a prominent role has garnered more than 20 million views on YouTube! The movie has been helmed by Dev Pandey, produced by Pallav Rohan and the cinematographer of the movie Hum Hai Hindustani is Rakesh Roshan. The movie was one of the highest grossing movies of the year 2018 and had earned crores of rupees at the box office. The plot of the movie was pretty amazing where Khesari played the role of Ram Hindustani and Kajal played the role of Jaanashin, sister of a very powerful Muslim political leader. The theme of the movie was based on god, religion, and secularity. The romantic movie also starred Sambhavna Seth and Avdhesh Mishra in pivotal roles.

The soundtrack of the movie Hum Hai Hindustani comprised of 5 to 6 songs which were crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav, Priyanka Singh, Kalpna, Indu Sonali, Honey Bee, Aalok Kumar, and many others and was bankrolled under the label Enterr 10 Music Bhojpuri ltd.

Currently, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are basking in the success of their movie Dabang Sarkar which was a blockbuster hit. On the work front, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have done many movies together and consider each other their lucky charm. The duo has back to back 4 movies lined up together for the year 2019. Some of the movies are Herogiri, Hera Pheri, Teri Meherbaniyan, among others.

Watch full movie Hum Hai Hindustani here:

