Hum Tum Aur Quarantine: In one of the latest episodes of Hum Tum Aur Quarantine, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya got in a conversation with Sidharth Shukla. The Bigg Boss 13 winner not did a fun challenge but also named three most special ladies in his life.

Even during the lockdown period, audiences have found a way to keep themselves entertained with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya’s latest show Hum Tum Aur Quarantine. The entertainer couple has partnered up for one of its kind show, which is shot and produced at home. The 8 to 10 minute episodes highlight funny scenarios that occur at home on a daily basis while we are locked within the confines of the houses. The latest celebrity to become join Bharti and Harsh to raise the entertainment quotient was Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

In the episode, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya played several games with Sidharth Shukla. One of those included a Blindfold challenge, in which Sidharth had to blindfold himself and identify the items in his house. Sidharth guessed all the items with absolute precision. To which, the couple said that it is only during the lockdown that Sidharth must have realised what is kept where.

Sidharth Shukla was then asked to name three most important ladies in his life. He took the question sportingly and named his mother, his two sisters and Bharti Singh. Listening to her name in the list, Bharti pointed out to Sidharth that Shehnaaz Gill is not in the list, making him blush.

On the professional front, Sidharth Shukla featured in a music video titled Bhula Dunga with Shehnaaz Gill. In less than a month, the song has garnered about 53 million views. Reports are also rife that Sidharth Shukla has been offered Naagin 4 and an opportunity to host Dance Deewane alongside Shehnaaz Gill.

