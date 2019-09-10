Bollywood is all filled with romance and gossips, actors like Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan, Sushant Singh Rajput-Reha Chakraborty all are under gossips as their love is in the air and showered on social media, here are Bollywood's latest 5 top couples.

Bollywood is all trending with new couples, rumoured couples and expected to get married couple. Here we have listed some couples those share their aww moments with their partners. See adorable and romantic pictures of Huma Qureshi – Mudassar Aziz, Sara Ali Khan- Kartik Aaryan, Krishna Shroff- Eban Hyams, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patni, and Sushant Singh Rajput – Rhea Chakra.

Huma Qureshi – Mudassar Aziz: The couple was sharing this beautiful bond since long, Huma Qureshi on Mudassar’s birthday made it official and unveiled the truth. Mudassar Aziz wrapped the shooting of Pati Patni Aur Woh, the couple now seemed to spend quality time and their social media photos gave fair chance to fans to adore their love.

Sara Ali Khan- Kartik Aaryan: It has not been hidden that Sara Ali Khan revealed that she wanted to go on a date with Kartik Aaryan, and married Ranbir Kapoor. Kartik was initially quite on her statement but now they both got a chance to work together in Imitiaz Ali film Aaj Kal. Now they are not officially in any relationship but their romantic photos ruled social media.

Krishna Shroff- Eban Hyams: Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff recently opened up on her relationship with beau Eban Hymas, well till now she was away from the limelight but she hailed the social media with romantic photos. He open-heartedly accepts her relationship and agreed that she is in deep love with Eban.

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patni: Baaghi-2 actors are continuously in rumors that they are dating each other. Both the actor spotted many times of movie, coffee dates. Despite Disha cleared the air that they are just good friends and not in a relationship but their actions don’t let anyone believe that they are not together. One can hide the truth but not love and it is perfectly suitable for this couple.

Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty: newly rumoured couple recently spotted on a movie date, although the couple hasn’t said anything about their relationship nor denied. But the social media clues are enough to understand that love is in the air. Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput spotted many times with Fukrey actress but do not reveal anything yet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App