She is undoubtedly one of the most promising actors in the B-town and she is no one else but Huma Qureshi. With the films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Badlapur, Huma proved that she has the skills and well the looks too that most of the film directors look out in a leading lady to turn their project into a blockbuster. The Delhi-born actor is reckoned among the prominent actors of the B-town and her popularity is soaring on several social media platforms too. The fact that Qureshi has garnered over 2.6 million fans on social media gives us all a fair idea of her mounting fame across the globe.

Now, the diva is again turning heads of her followers with another breathtakingly beautiful photo that she has shared recently on Instagram. Dressed in all ethnics, the diva is just making it difficult for most of her fans to take their eyes off. The Dedh Ishqiya actor is wearing a grey shimmery dress which has been accessorised with a classy jewellery. The radiant beauty of Huma is making the spark of jewellery she has been carrying look dull. The picture has been posted a few hours ago and you won’t believe that it has already garnered thousands of likes so far. Before we say much, take a look at the picture:

We hope you just couldn’t agree with us more if we call the beauty magnificent. Also, it is not the only picture that highlights Huma’s flawless beauty. Here we have brought together some of her best-chosen pictures that prove that Huma is no doubt an epitome of grace and beauty. Take a look:

