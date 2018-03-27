Huma Qureshi was born to a non-filmy background family.The very hot actress started her journey by joining the Act 1 theatre group where she got chance to performed in many theatre productions. Her mentor N.K Sharma made her realized about her good acting abilities. She never thought of coming to Mumbai and becoming an actress until she was called for an audition for a movie which sadly was never made. Her alluring personality took her path to the modeling industry. She was then signed in 2 years of contract with the Hindustan Unilever where she got featured in many TV commercials of a brand like Samsung, Nerolac, pears soap etc in opposite to the leading Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Amir Khan.
Anurag Kashyap was the first to recognize her capability of becoming a new star in the Bollywood.Her debut in the movie “Gangs of Wasseypur- part 1 opposite to the versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui made her a new face in the Bollywood industry. She was then offered many movies where she surprised everyone with her terrific acting.She has received many awards for her acting. She is now filming in the Tamil movie “Kaala” opposite to superstar Rajnikanth.
Alluring Huma Qureshi mesmerizes in peachy pink
Huma Qureshi looks gorgeous in her lined blue blazer
Sexy Huma Qureshi poses in a sexy black gown
Hot Huma Qureshi beguiling avatar look
Bold and Beautiful looks stunning in her diamond jewellery
Sexy Huma Qureshi posses intense
Captivating Huma Qureshi bewitching with her seductive look
Huma Qureshi charming in the ball gown dress
Huma Qureshi love for photos poses with a camera
Huma Qureshi flaunting her beautiful curvy body
