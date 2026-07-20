Huma Qureshi Reacts To Student Protest Crackdown, Says ‘Every Citizen Deserves To Be Heard’

Actress Huma Qureshi expressed her views against the behavior of the police on Monday amid the huge protest march led by students in New Delhi. In light of chaotic scenes witnessed at the “Sansad Chalo” march conducted by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), actress Huma Qureshi reiterated that peaceful protests require patience and dialogue.

What Did Huma Qureshi Say About The Student Protest Crackdown?

Posting on her Instagram handle, Huma Qureshi made an emotional statement about the disturbing visuals that had come from the national capital. The visuals had been posted by thousands of students who had gone to protest against the government at Parliament only to be blocked by heavily barricaded police, light lathi charge, and tear gas shells.







“The visuals from today will stay with me for a very long time. Seeing peaceful protestors being met with such brute forces and lathis left me with a deep sense of sadness. This surely could have been handled with much more patience, more listening and more dialogue,” Qureshi wrote.

She highlighted the importance of accountability under democratic norms, reminding everyone about their fundamental right of the people.

“We, the people of India, elected this government and today we all need to ask questions and expect accountability. We are a huge diverse nation, we don’t all have to agree on every issue, but surely, we can agree that every citizen deserves to be heard with dignity before force becomes the response. Respect to every student and every citizen who chose to stand peacefully for what they believe in. Jai Hind,” she added.

Why Were Students Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

The agitation occurred following the camping protests by thousands of protesters outside Jantar Mantar for various weaknesses within the nation’s exam system, which include leakages of the exam papers and other administrative failures. The protesters were over 50,000 and had been organized by the students’ association, CJP, for a march towards Parliament for structural changes as well as the resignation of Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.

How Are Other Celebrities And Public Figures Reacting?

Huma Qureshi is not alone when it comes to posing doubts regarding the manner in which the agitation has been handled. Other celebrities in the form of actress Bhumi Pednekar too lent support to the agitating students, asking what these non-violent people who had come out to ask for some answers about their future education were protesting against.

Climate change activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been admitted to the hospital while going through a hunger strike, put forward some demands as part of his agitation to support the students. Wangchuk said that he would stop his protest if the government took responsibility for the leak of papers or if the members of parliament promised a debate in the House.

What Happens Next In The ‘Sansad Chalo’ Movement?

Though there were teargas and violence on the street, it was clear from the organizers’ remarks that the clampdown hasn’t been able to slow down the movement. It has been announced by the CJP on the social networking site X that its members have regrouped at Jantar Mantar for a sit-in protest.

As the parliament is in session, the opposition leaders will bring up the issue of crackdown and the student concerns in the house.

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