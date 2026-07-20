LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Huma Qureshi Reacts To Student Protest Crackdown, Says ‘Every Citizen Deserves To Be Heard’

Huma Qureshi Reacts To Student Protest Crackdown, Says ‘Every Citizen Deserves To Be Heard’

Actor Huma Qureshi expressed deep sadness over visuals of police using force and lathis against peaceful CJP student protesters in Delhi. Questioning the crackdown, Qureshi urged the government to prioritize patience, open dialogue, and democratic accountability over violence.

Huma Qureshi, Image Credits- Instagram
Huma Qureshi, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 23:38 IST

Actress Huma Qureshi expressed her views against the behavior of the police on Monday amid the huge protest march led by students in New Delhi. In light of chaotic scenes witnessed at the “Sansad Chalo” march conducted by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), actress Huma Qureshi reiterated that peaceful protests require patience and dialogue.

What Did Huma Qureshi Say About The Student Protest Crackdown?

Posting on her Instagram handle, Huma Qureshi made an emotional statement about the disturbing visuals that had come from the national capital. The visuals had been posted by thousands of students who had gone to protest against the government at Parliament only to be blocked by heavily barricaded police, light lathi charge, and tear gas shells.

You Might Be Interested In



“The visuals from today will stay with me for a very long time. Seeing peaceful protestors being met with such brute forces and lathis left me with a deep sense of sadness. This surely could have been handled with much more patience, more listening and more dialogue,” Qureshi wrote.

She highlighted the importance of accountability under democratic norms, reminding everyone about their fundamental right of the people.

“We, the people of India, elected this government and today we all need to ask questions and expect accountability. We are a huge diverse nation, we don’t all have to agree on every issue, but surely, we can agree that every citizen deserves to be heard with dignity before force becomes the response. Respect to every student and every citizen who chose to stand peacefully for what they believe in. Jai Hind,” she added.

Why Were Students Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

The agitation occurred following the camping protests by thousands of protesters outside Jantar Mantar for various weaknesses within the nation’s exam system, which include leakages of the exam papers and other administrative failures. The protesters were over 50,000 and had been organized by the students’ association, CJP, for a march towards Parliament for structural changes as well as the resignation of Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.

How Are Other Celebrities And Public Figures Reacting?

Huma Qureshi is not alone when it comes to posing doubts regarding the manner in which the agitation has been handled. Other celebrities in the form of actress Bhumi Pednekar too lent support to the agitating students, asking what these non-violent people who had come out to ask for some answers about their future education were protesting against.

Climate change activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been admitted to the hospital while going through a hunger strike, put forward some demands as part of his agitation to support the students. Wangchuk said that he would stop his protest if the government took responsibility for the leak of papers or if the members of parliament promised a debate in the House.

What Happens Next In The ‘Sansad Chalo’ Movement?

Though there were teargas and violence on the street, it was clear from the organizers’ remarks that the clampdown hasn’t been able to slow down the movement. It has been announced by the CJP on the social networking site X that its members have regrouped at Jantar Mantar for a sit-in protest.

As the parliament is in session, the opposition leaders will bring up the issue of crackdown and the student concerns in the house.

ALSO READ: From Troy To Hercules: 10 Epic Greek Mythology Movies You Should Watch Before Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Huma Qureshi Reacts To Student Protest Crackdown, Says ‘Every Citizen Deserves To Be Heard’
Tags: home-hero-pos-9

RELATED News

From Troy To Hercules: 10 Epic Greek Mythology Movies You Should Watch Before Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Breakdown; Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, Chris Evans’ Return And More

What Does Ramayana Star Sai Pallavi’s Rs 8 Crore Coimbatore Home Look Like? Inside Photos

Lock Upp Season 2: Vinny Arora Defends Dheeraj Dhoopar After Yogesh Rawat’s Elimination; ‘It Was Purely A Game Decision’

72 Hours OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kevin Hart’s Comedy Online, Here’s All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Huma Qureshi Reacts To Student Protest Crackdown, Says ‘Every Citizen Deserves To Be Heard’

Jharkhand Rath Yatra Tragedy: 2 School Students Electrocuted, 7 Injured as Chariot Hits High-Tension Wire

Woman In Saree Hangs Dangerously Out of Speeding Mumbai Local Train; Video Surfaces

Kevin Keegan Dies At 75: Liverpool Legend, Double Ballon d’Or Winner Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Explosive Device Set Off Outside FBI Office; How the Suspect Was Arrested After Attack

Ukraine-Russia War: 4 Indians Killed, 1 Critical After Attack on Cargo Ship; MEA Condemns Strike

Stone Pelting During CJP Protest In Connaught Place; Here’s What Delhi Police Said

10 States, 550 Unions: Why Are Farmers Planning A Massive Delhi March Again? Everything You Need To Know

Subhashree Sahu Is Ready for a New Adventure: Popular Creator to Step Into the Streaming World

Who is Sangram Singh? First Indian MMA Fighter to Win Asian Championship After 80-Second Knockout of Pakistan’s Mohammad Abid Ali

Huma Qureshi Reacts To Student Protest Crackdown, Says ‘Every Citizen Deserves To Be Heard’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Huma Qureshi Reacts To Student Protest Crackdown, Says ‘Every Citizen Deserves To Be Heard’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Huma Qureshi Reacts To Student Protest Crackdown, Says ‘Every Citizen Deserves To Be Heard’
Huma Qureshi Reacts To Student Protest Crackdown, Says ‘Every Citizen Deserves To Be Heard’
Huma Qureshi Reacts To Student Protest Crackdown, Says ‘Every Citizen Deserves To Be Heard’
Huma Qureshi Reacts To Student Protest Crackdown, Says ‘Every Citizen Deserves To Be Heard’

QUICK LINKS