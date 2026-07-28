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Home > Entertainment News > Huma Qureshi Turns 40: From Gangs Of Wasseypur To Sharing Screen With Bollywood’s Biggest Stars, Why The Actress Is Still Happily Unmarried

Huma Qureshi Turns 40: From Gangs Of Wasseypur To Sharing Screen With Bollywood’s Biggest Stars, Why The Actress Is Still Happily Unmarried

Huma Qureshi celebrates her 40th birthday today with a career many actors would envy. From her breakout role in Gangs of Wasseypur to working alongside Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, and Ajith Kumar, the actor has built an impressive filmography while keeping her personal life out of the spotlight.

Huma Qureshi (Photo: X)
Huma Qureshi (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 12:51 IST

Huma Qureshi Birthday Special: Few actors have managed to carve a niche quite like Huma Qureshi. As the actor celebrates her 40th birthday, she stands as one of Bollywood’s most versatile performers, someone who broke into the industry without a film background, earned critical acclaim with her very first film, and built a career on unconventional choices rather than formulaic stardom. Born in Delhi on July 28, 1986, Huma studied History at Delhi University’s Gargi College before moving to Mumbai to pursue acting. Her journey changed dramatically after filmmaker Anurag Kashyap noticed her in a television commercial and signed her for a three-film deal.

Her debut in Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) as Mohsina instantly made audiences and critics take notice, earning her a Filmfare nomination and establishing her as one of the industry’s most promising new talents.

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Huma Qureshi’s career built on substance over stardom

Over the past decade, Huma has worked alongside some of Indian cinema’s biggest names. From sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2 and Bell Bottom to starring opposite Rajinikanth in Kaala and Ajith Kumar in Valimai, she has effortlessly moved between Hindi, Tamil and international projects. She also won praise for performances in Badlapur, Dedh Ishqiya, Monica, O My Darling, Tarla and the acclaimed political drama series Maharani.

Unlike many of her contemporaries, Huma has consistently chosen character-driven roles over conventional commercial heroines—a decision she says has never held her back professionally.

Why is Huma Qureshi still unmarried at 40?

Despite years in the public eye and frequent rumours linking her to fellow actors and filmmakers, Huma Qureshi has never publicly confirmed a relationship or spoken about marriage plans. The actor has largely kept her personal life private, preferring to let her work remain the focus. In interviews over the years, she has repeatedly emphasised that she believes in living life on her own terms rather than following society’s expectations.

Her decision has often become a talking point on social media, where fans continue to speculate about her love life. However, Huma has rarely responded to such rumours, choosing instead to concentrate on her growing body of work.

In an industry where actresses are frequently questioned about marriage, Huma Qureshi has quietly challenged the narrative by simply refusing to make it the centre of her story. At 40, she remains one of Bollywood’s most sought-after performers, with multiple films and streaming projects in the pipeline. More importantly, she has shown that success doesn’t have to follow a conventional script.

From the fearless Mohsina in Gangs of Wasseypur to becoming one of Indian cinema’s most dependable actors, Huma Qureshi’s journey has been defined not by her relationship status, but by the risks she has taken, the roles she has embraced and the space she has carved for herself on her own terms.

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Huma Qureshi Turns 40: From Gangs Of Wasseypur To Sharing Screen With Bollywood’s Biggest Stars, Why The Actress Is Still Happily Unmarried
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Huma Qureshi Turns 40: From Gangs Of Wasseypur To Sharing Screen With Bollywood’s Biggest Stars, Why The Actress Is Still Happily Unmarried

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Huma Qureshi Turns 40: From Gangs Of Wasseypur To Sharing Screen With Bollywood’s Biggest Stars, Why The Actress Is Still Happily Unmarried

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Huma Qureshi Turns 40: From Gangs Of Wasseypur To Sharing Screen With Bollywood’s Biggest Stars, Why The Actress Is Still Happily Unmarried
Huma Qureshi Turns 40: From Gangs Of Wasseypur To Sharing Screen With Bollywood’s Biggest Stars, Why The Actress Is Still Happily Unmarried
Huma Qureshi Turns 40: From Gangs Of Wasseypur To Sharing Screen With Bollywood’s Biggest Stars, Why The Actress Is Still Happily Unmarried
Huma Qureshi Turns 40: From Gangs Of Wasseypur To Sharing Screen With Bollywood’s Biggest Stars, Why The Actress Is Still Happily Unmarried

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