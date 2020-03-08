Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has become the talk of the town in no time. Sidharth Shukla gained popularity because of his aggression as well as his emotions towards things. Siddharth Shukla has gained a lot of popularity because of his television Fame and his incredible performance in Bigg Boss season 13.
Siddharth Shukla not only has fans in India but his charm also spread in all over the world. A number of times Sidharth Shukla has been seen in verbal Spat with Rashmi Desai, Arhaan Khan, Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz but he never failed to impress his fans with his Rowdy image.
Siddharth Shukla is one of the contestants who have maintained his presence throughout the game and win the trophy of Bigg Boss season 13. But it cannot be ignored that Sidharth Shukla has also been seen in deep emotions when his mother came into the show he was all into the tears. He dedicated all his trophies victories to his mother and when he has been asked that what was the one thing that he missed a lot. He said he was missing his mum inside the house all over. `
View this post on Instagram
Repost @officialhumansofbombay . . "People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But I’ll always melt for my mom. Right from the time I was born, she’s been the most important person in my life. I was the youngest of 3 kids & too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Back when I was a toddler, I’d cry if I had to go a second without her–so even while making rotis, she’d hold me in one hand & the roller in another! As I grew older, she became my best friend! Every time I came back home after playing, we’d talk about everything under the sun–while other kids were hiding things from their parents, I wanted to tell her all about my life! She’s taught me so much too–I was a naughty kid who’d get away with trouble. But when mom told me to always be honest, I immediately owned up to my mistakes. When dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom was our rock–she never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she ran the house, looked after 3 kids & fulfilled all our demands! I know now that she must’ve had to sacrifice so much to give us what we wanted. She even played a pivotal role in helping me find my passion. I used to act like the ‘cool guy’–so to ‘teach me a lesson’, she sent me for a modeling contest thinking I’d be put in my place! Funnily enough, I actually won! So, even on a subconscious level, she’s been a guiding force in my life. Recently, I was on Big Boss & for the first time, I didn’t speak to her for months. I know it doesn’t sound too cool to say it at 39–but being away from her was the toughest part of the show. So, when I received a letter from her on set, I sat & read it in her voice–it felt like she was right next to me & that letter was a piece of her. Every time she tells me she’s proud of me, I feel like the happiest man on earth, because I was able to put a smile on her face; a woman who means everything to me. Even today,she’s my anchor & never fails to give me her daily dose of advice–when I finally saw her on set after 3 long months,the first thing she told me was to stop wearing shorts all the time & to put on a pair of jeans!” #HappyWomensDay
View this post on Instagram
I have always believed in the concept of equality between men and women. And there’s nothing a woman can’t do which a man can in this day and age. In fact more endurance and yes their multitasking abilities are truly phenomenal. Wishing the most special women in my life – my mother and my sister a very Happy Women's Day (Neetu too whose missing in the photo). And to all you women out there, if you truly believe it..then you all are amazingly equivalent to the strongest strength in the world! . #happywomensday #womensday #loveofmylife
It can be said that the most precious thing he had and he still has is his mother. There are also speculations that Shukla is going to be featured in Salman Khan’s Radhe although there are no such confirmation on the news. There are more such speculations about his upcoming film. Now, it will be interesting to see if Siddharth Shukla will take it to the Bollywood industry or will come back to television.