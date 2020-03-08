Humans of Bombay featured Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla: Bigg Boss winner 13 Sidharth Shukla has been featured in Humans of India, he shared his gratitude and said that the biggest thing that he missed inside the house was his mother.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has become the talk of the town in no time. Sidharth Shukla gained popularity because of his aggression as well as his emotions towards things. Siddharth Shukla has gained a lot of popularity because of his television Fame and his incredible performance in Bigg Boss season 13.

Siddharth Shukla not only has fans in India but his charm also spread in all over the world. A number of times Sidharth Shukla has been seen in verbal Spat with Rashmi Desai, Arhaan Khan, Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz but he never failed to impress his fans with his Rowdy image.

Siddharth Shukla is one of the contestants who have maintained his presence throughout the game and win the trophy of Bigg Boss season 13. But it cannot be ignored that Sidharth Shukla has also been seen in deep emotions when his mother came into the show he was all into the tears. He dedicated all his trophies victories to his mother and when he has been asked that what was the one thing that he missed a lot. He said he was missing his mum inside the house all over. `

It can be said that the most precious thing he had and he still has is his mother. There are also speculations that Shukla is going to be featured in Salman Khan’s Radhe although there are no such confirmation on the news. There are more such speculations about his upcoming film. Now, it will be interesting to see if Siddharth Shukla will take it to the Bollywood industry or will come back to television.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App