Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna Teaser: The teaser of telly star and Bigg boss contestant Karanvir Bohra’s Bollywood film Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna is out! The teaser of the film Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna features Karanvir as a psycho lover who is very possessive of his wife and can’t let anyone close to her. The movie also stars-Priya Banerjee, Samir Kochhar, and Mahesh Balraj in pivotal roles.

The teaser begins with Karanvir Bohra meeting his love Priya Banerjee and how he used to treat her like a princess but midway things change for the worse and we see the duo all soaked in blood, and Priya Banerjee scared for her life hiding behind the table. However, the teaser also gives us glimpses of their sweet moments and how they both used to be madly in love with each other.

The movie Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, however, seems like a mix of Arbaaz Khan, Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor 1996 hit Daraar and Karanvir Bohra’s TRP ruler serial Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava? starring Kum Kum Bhagya female lead Sriti Jha. In the serial Karanvir Bohra used to play the same role of an obsessive lover who couldn’t let his wife away from him even for a minute.

Take a look at the teaser of the film here:

Karanvir has featured in many movies such as Tejaa, Kismat Konnection, Love Yoou Soniye, Mumbai 125 KM, Patel Ki Punjabi Shadi and on the work front will be next seen in Ijjazat. Some of his television shows which have been TRP leaders are- Naagin 2, Kasuti Zindagi Kay 1, Shararat, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Qubool Hai, and many other such shows.

Take a look at his videos here:

