Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Cast Revealed: Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor And More Join Prequel

Earlier this week, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Waves) was announced as Beetee Latier, the tech-savvy victor of the 34th Hunger Games, previously portrayed by Jeffrey Wright.

‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Cast Revealed: Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor And More Join Prequel

Lionsgate’s upcoming film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has unveiled several new cast members as anticipation builds for its theatrical release on November 20, 2026.


Based on the March 2025 novel of the same name, the film will revisit the brutal 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, in the dystopian world of Panem.

Who’s joining the Hunger Games universe?

Among the latest additions are Maya Hawke, known for her role in Stranger Things, and Lili Taylor of The Haunting. Hawke will portray Wiress, the eccentric and brilliant victor of the 49th Hunger Games, a role previously played by Amanda Plummer in Catching Fire (2013). Taylor will take on the role of Mags, the fan-favorite victor of the 11th Games, portrayed in the original series by the late Lynn Cohen.

Earlier this week, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Waves) was announced as Beetee Latier, the tech-savvy victor of the 34th Hunger Games, previously portrayed by Jeffrey Wright.

Meet the new Haymitch Abernathy

Rising Australian actor Joseph Zada will lead the film as a young Haymitch Abernathy, the iconic character originally played by Woody Harrelson. Zada’s past work includes Invisible Boys and The Speedway Murders. This new chapter will explore how 16-year-old Haymitch won the 50th Games, offering fans a deeper look into his origin story.

Other confirmed cast members include:

  • Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird

  • Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner

  • Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow

What is ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ about?

Set decades before Katniss Everdeen’s rise, the film will chronicle Haymitch’s journey through the 50th Hunger Games, revealing the strategic brilliance and trauma that shaped his character. It promises to deepen the lore of Suzanne Collins’ universe while bringing fresh perspectives through younger versions of familiar faces.

Who is directing the new Hunger Games film?

Francis Lawrence, who directed all previous Hunger Games films except the 2012 original, will return to helm Sunrise on the Reaping.As Lionsgate builds out the cast, excitement continues to grow for what could be another box-office hit in the franchise.

