Hura Tahiti 2015 competitor Melanie, who began dancing since the age of two, has wooed us with her phenomenal dancing skills in this viral video which has taken the internet by storm. This exceptional performance won her the Ori Tahiti Nui World Dance Championships in Tahiti. Until now, we thought that it was American singer Shakira who left us speechless with those spectacular hip movements in the popular track ‘Hips Don’t Lie,’ but after watching the viral video of Stockton, Calif. performer, we think that no one can shake their hips better than Hura Tahiti 2015 competitor Melanie.

According to media reports, Melanie started dancing at a very young age and her parents used to encourage her to become a skilled dancer. She used to dance in front of her parents since the age of two and they were her most loyal audience. “It was overwhelming,” Melanie told Record Net. “I feel like it’s not real. I feel like I’m just dreaming right now. I’m really thankful and really blessed.” Her mother in a statement said that although Melanie has won many competitions, she is still one of the most humble people on this planet and therefore she is extremely proud of her.

If media reports are to be believed, the quick-hipped performer is not Polynesian. Both her mother, Yolanda, who is African-American and her father, Kevin, who is Filipino, became interested in preserving the Polynesian culture and that their daughter picked up their influence early. Well, now that’s what we call a phenomenal performance. Isn’t it?

