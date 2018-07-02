In the complaint filed, BJP leader further demanded strict action against the makers of Satyameva Jayate. Further disclosing the matter, BJP leader Jaffry said that after the trailer was released on June 28, they had approached the Station House Officer (SHO) to file a complaint.

Bollywood hunk Johan Abraham’s latest patriotic drama — Satyameva Jayate seems to have been caught in a controversy even before it could hit the cinemas. Recently, a police complaint was filed against the upcoming Bollywood action movie by a BJP leader in Hyderabad. In the complaint filed with the Hyderabad Police, BJP Minority Morcha’s city general secretary, Syed Ali Jaffry, said that movie is hurting the religious sentiments of the people belonging to Shia community.

In the complaint filed, BJP leader further demanded strict action against the makers of Satyameva Jayate. Further disclosing the matter, BJP leader Jaffry said that after the trailer was released on June 28, they had approached the Station House Officer (SHO) to file a complaint.

Satyameva Jayate is produced by T-Series and is releasing on August 15. In the complaint filed, the leader stated that in the trailer, John Abraham is shown committing murder following Matam. This particular scene is hurting the religious sentiments of the Shia community, the leader added.

In the complaint filed with the Hyderabad Police, the BJP leader said that it is an attempt to, directly and indirectly, hit the sentiments of Shia community. The leader added that they had also approached the state Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) which had assured them that their complaint will be forwarded to CBFC’s head office.

After filing the complaint against Satyameva Jayate, the irked group of complainants further threatened to stage a protest if their demands are not met by the filmmakers. They further demanded that the case should be registered under Cinematograph Act and Section 295A of the IPC.

The movies that is said to be based on the evils of corruption is directed by Milap Zaveri and features John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles.

