Hyderabad Police on Wednesday arrested TV actor Madhu Prakash in connection with the suicide case of his wife. It has been reported that the family of Madhu’s wife, Bharati, had filed a police case against him. The family accused Madhu and his family of harassing their daughter over dowry. The case was registered against the actor with Raidurgam police under Section 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code. The actor has been sent to the judicial custody today.

In the complaint registered, Bharti’s father claimed that Madhu used to harass and even beat Bharati over dowry. He said it was the harassment that led Bharati to take such an extreme step. Reports said that Bharati was working with a private firm and had issues with Madhu’s lifestyle. Apart from fighting over Madhu’s profession and work hours, the Bharati also suspected him of having an affair with a co-star.

The couple was married since 2015 and were staying at Panchavati colony in Hyderabad, the reports said. Bharati was living with her in-laws. The reports said, on the day of the incident, Madhu told Bharati that he was going to a gym. However, the actor went for a shoot on Tuesday, August 6, at around 10 pm.

The actor alleged that Bharati called her asking him about his whereabouts and threatened him to end his life. He said that he reportedly ignored the calls. The actor returned home around 7:30 am and found her hanging by the ceiling fan.

