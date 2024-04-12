Hyderabad's Ice Apple Biryani Sparks Mixed Reactions on Social Media

If you thought the realm of biryani experimentation had reached its limit, dear reader, you’re in for a surprise. The internet continually delights with unique culinary creations from various corners of India and beyond.

And it’s safe to say that biryani remains a top choice for such culinary adventures. From chocolate biryani to strawberry biryani, and even gondhoraj biryani, the list seems endless. Now, adding to this repertoire is Hyderabad’s latest offering: ice apple biryani. Yes, you read that right!

A recent Instagram video showcased an eatery in Hyderabad, located in HiTech City, introducing a summer special biryani infused with ice apple (tadgola). Not stopping there, the restaurant, known as Maryada Ramanna, also unveiled an ice apple curry to complement the biryani. Posted by the Instagram handle ‘hyderabadbucketlist’, the reel quickly gained traction on social media, though not all reactions were positive.

The video has amassed 744k views thus far, prompting Instagram users to voice their opinions in the comments section.

One user remarked, “The best way to enjoy ice apple is in its natural state. Boiling it would diminish its unique flavor.”

Another user expressed, “Just because something can be done doesn’t mean it should. Some things are best left untouched.”

A third comment echoed, “Ice apple is a healthful treat on its own, not meant for biryani… nature has already provided us with an abundance of nutritious foods. Cooking them is unnecessary.”

Yet another comment humorously likened it to “ordering a single cashew and expecting a plate of haleem.”