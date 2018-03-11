“I am a chapter in the film, not the fulcrum. There are other talents in the story and you will see why I chose to do the film once it releases. I am working with Anil for the third time and though I want to call him Anil Ji, he insists I call him Anil. He is such a dedicated and ever-charged artiste,” said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The gorgeous lady was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The Sarbjit actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is notably keeping busy these days with the work of her upcoming movie Fanne Khan opposite Bollywood sensation Anil Kapoor. The beauty of film fraternity was noted talking about her role in the movie and that the film comes with many talents. This will be her first movie with Rajkumar Rao and third with Anil Kapoor. They were last seen together in Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000) and Taal (1999).

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress Aishwarya was quoted saying, “I am a chapter in the film, not the fulcrum. There are other talents in the story and you will see why I chose to do the film once it releases. I am working with Anil for the third time and though I want to call him Anil ji, he insists I call him Anil. He is such a dedicated and ever-charged artiste.” Directed by Atul Manjrekar and bankrolled by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Fanne Khan’s picture that leaked from the sets of the film has created a buzz among the fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor. Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and was also a part of Amit V Masurkar’s Newton and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi.

ALSO READ: Makers of Anushka Sharma’s Pari: Not a Fairytale celebrate the success of the movie

The actress who was crowned Miss World in 1994 made her acting debut from Mani Ratnam’s 1997 Tamil film Iruvar. Her first Bollywood film was Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in the year 1997. She has also worked in Jeans (1998), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Chokher Bali (2003), Guzaarish (2010) and Devdas (2002).

ALSO READ: Family Time with Kapil Sharma: Will Ajay Devgn be the first guest on the show?

ALSO READ: Prabhudeva to direct Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App