‘I Am A Proud Dimagi Naxal’: Why Naseeruddin Shah Is Criticising The Government Over Jamia Protests

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has sparked a political controversy after describing himself as a “proud Dimagi Naxal” while criticising the government’s handling of student protests at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. In a video shared on Facebook, the actor questioned the treatment of protesting students and raised concerns about education, young people’s confidence and democracy in the country.

His remarks have drawn criticism from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and actor Puneet Issar, who questioned Shah’s position. The controversy comes as students at Jamia continue to demand the restoration of their elected students’ union, which has remained suspended since 2006.

What Did Naseeruddin Shah Say In His ‘Dimagi Naxal’ Video?

In the video, Shah openly embraced the label “Dimagi Naxal” and questioned the different terms used to describe people critical of the government.

“I say it with pride that I am a Dimagi Naxal. I don’t know what all terms they have innovated to address people like us,” the actor said.

Shah referred to labels such as “anti-national” and “tukde-tukde gang”, alleging that the government itself was responsible for dividing the country. He also questioned the authorities’ response to student demonstrations and expressed concern about the direction of the education system.

“What more will you do to break the confidence of the youth of our country? To destroy the education system? And to put our democracy in danger?” he asked.

Referring to student protests at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) and Jamia Millia Islamia, Shah said the treatment of students would not be forgotten.

“First you attacked JNU, Satyajit Ray Film Institute and now Jamia Millia. We will remember the torture through which the kids are being put. Sab yaad rakha jayega,” he said.

The actor also criticised media personalities whom he accused of supporting the government’s actions and targeted members of the BJP’s IT cell. He ended the message by expressing confidence that the country’s youth, educational institutions and democracy would endure.

Why Did Kiren Rijiju Criticise Naseeruddin Shah?

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reacted to Shah’s video on social media, describing the actor as a “dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal” and a “subversive intellectual”. Rijiju said he had previously respected and liked Shah but had changed his assessment after watching the actor’s remarks.

“I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect and like him. I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal,” Rijiju said in his post.

The minister also described Shah’s views as detrimental to India’s democracy. His remarks added a political dimension to the controversy, with the debate extending beyond the actor’s comments on the Jamia protests. Shah’s description of himself as a “Dimagi Naxal” was part of his criticism of the labels he said were used against government critics. Rijiju, meanwhile, used the term to attack the actor’s position.

What Did Puneet Issar Say About Naseeruddin Shah?

Actor Puneet Issar also criticised Shah’s remarks, accusing him of selective criticism of the government. Speaking to IANS, Issar questioned why those who speak out against the government did not, in his view, respond with the same force to people they accused of wanting to divide the country. Issar argued that criticism should not be selective when matters of national interest are involved. He also questioned Shah’s approach to political issues and said those unhappy with the government could enter electoral politics. Issar nevertheless acknowledged Shah’s stature as a senior actor and said he had the right to express his views and criticise the government.

His comments added another voice to the debate, which has brought together actors and political leaders with differing views on the Jamia demonstrations and the government’s response.

What Is Happening At Jamia Millia Islamia?

The controversy surrounding Shah’s video stems from protests at Jamia Millia Islamia, where students have been demanding the restoration of their elected students’ union. Elections have not been held since 2006, when the process was suspended following incidents of violence. The latest agitation began on October 12, with students demanding the formal restoration of the union, a clear timeline for approving its constitution and a definite date for elections. Several students have also been on hunger strike. The university administration’s announcement that elections would be held within 15 days of approval of the students’ union constitution has not resolved the dispute. Protesters have continued to seek clarity on when the constitution will be approved and when the polls will take place.

The demonstrations have also been accompanied by tensions on campus. Videos circulated on social media showing broken windows, damage to surveillance cameras and other property, as well as students allegedly forcing their way into parts of the campus. The footage prompted concerns about violence and disorder.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the reported incidents and warned against violence on campus. He said a committee would examine the students’ grievances and that their concerns would be addressed, while making clear that the government would not tolerate what he described as hooliganism. The protests and the competing responses have kept the dispute in the spotlight, with students pressing for a clear election timeline and public figures weighing in on the administration’s handling of the situation.

Why Has Naseeruddin Shah’s Video Drawn Attention?

Shah’s comments have attracted attention because they combine his support for protesting students with direct criticism of the government and the wider political climate. The subsequent responses from Rijiju and Issar have intensified the public exchange.

The central dispute involves both the students’ demand for an elected union and differing assessments of how the government and university authorities have handled the demonstrations. Shah has framed his criticism around students’ confidence, education and democracy, while his critics have challenged his political stance. As the Jamia protests continue, the questions of student union elections, the approval of the union constitution and the handling of campus unrest remain central to the dispute.

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