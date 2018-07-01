On the second day of 9th Jagran Film Festival, popular Jolly LLB star Saurabh Shukla was noted saying that he is a reluctant actor but a lethargic writer and is shy when it comes to writing. The actor was celebrating the 20 years of Satya when he told the media that he wanted to decline Satya but was convinced y the makers of the movie. Apart from Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Harshit Rajawat, director Kamal Swaroop and Sanal Kumar Sasidharan were at the event.

Jolly LLB star Saurabh Shukla was noted saying that he is a reluctant actor but lethargic writer which becomes a difficult process for him. The Barfi actor was at a session on the second day of 9th Jagran Film Festival when he told the media that he is shy when it comes to writing. He initially wanted to decline Satya but was convinced for the role of Kally mama by the makers. He even talked about a popular film director, during the discussion at the celebration of 20 years of Satya event. Satya was Shukla’s one of the earliest project. He thinks it was a flawless film and they managed to not make it a bad for the audience.

ALSO READ: Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani won’t work with Ranbir Kapoor again, here’s the reason

Theatre artist Yashpal Sharma was also noted saying that he is thrilled that his film Karim Mohammad is having an exclusive premiere at the 9th session of the Jagran Film Festival which will hit the floors on August 24, this year. He believes such film festivals are a great platform for doing movie premieres as the film festivals give the movie a broader reach as it is the largest travelling festival.

The event was held in New Delhi where Saurabh Shukla and Mayank Shekhar were a part of a live panel discussion which involved India’s top journalist. Actor-director-theatre artist Yashpal Sharma, Harshit Rajawat, director Kamal Swaroop, director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, director Raj Vitthalpura and director Zakaria Edayur were also present at the event. Shukla started his Bollywood journey with Bandit Queen in 1994. The actor was last seen in Daas Dev, playing the role of Awadesh Pratap Chauhan.

ALSO READ: Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others join Ambanis, see photos

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More