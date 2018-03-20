Shaddi Teri Bajayenge Band Hum will hit the screens on March 23 and stars Rajpal Yadav, Mushtaq Khan, Rahul Bagga, Dilbagh Singh, Rohit Kumar, Shrashti Maheshwari, Radha Bhatt And Afreen Alvi. The movie is directed by Gurpreet Sondh and will be Punjabi singer Dilbagh Singh’s Bollywood debut. NewsX caught up with the singing sensation in an exclusive interview and got him talking about his future plans, movie scripts, and inspirations.

He is a Punjabi singing sensation who took over the industry with his voice in 2007 has finally made his way to Bollywood and is all set to make his debut, yes, we are talking about the multi-talented Dilbagh Singh. In 2014, Singh collaborated with Millind Gaba on the song Thodi Jinni Peeti Hai, he also sang the hit song Mari Gali for the soundtrack of the 2015 film Tanu Weds Manu. He has also released multiple songs since then and now he is making his debut in Bollywood with Shaddi Teri Bajayenge Band Hum which also stars Rajpal Yadav.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, he disclosed who his idols are and what he plans to do in the future:

NewsX: Being a part of one of the biggest music industry, who were your idols growing up?

Dilbagh: Anyone who does something different inspires me. I think, Mika is one of the most versatile performers the industry will ever see and he has always inspired me to bring out a presence that entertains my audience. Othe than that of course, there are legends like Daler Mehendi Ji, Gurdas Maan Saheb are there. Even the youngsters that are coming up, whenever they do something fun, I am inspired.

ALSO READ: Revealed! Sara Ali Khan to pair with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba

NewsX: What do you think about the new rap culture that is coming up in the Punjabi music industry?

Dilbagh: The core of the music is still the same. We are still using the same raag we used in folk songs. The new rap culture is like, you were cooking butter chicken but you added a Thai curry mix into it. I personally feel its a spice of music and those who like it will listen to it, those who don’t will go back to the older music. I appreciate anything and everything new that the upcoming artists are doing and it is working, so I don’t see the harm.

NewsX: You have garnered over 4 million likes on your YouTube videos, what are you planning in the future, as far as your music is concerned?

Dilbagh: I have recorded a few new Pop songs which are ready and the videos have been shot. I will release the sings a few weeks after my movie is released. Right now, I am focusing on the promotions of the film and once that is done, I will always go back to it. Other than that, the shows that I do, which is kinda like my bread and butter, I have those lined up post-release as well. I also have two more movie offers, one of which I have signed with a big production house and if all works out well, then I will sign the second one as well.

NewsX: Your movie is titled Shaddi Teri Bajayenge Hum Band, which is unique in itself. The movie stars Rajpal Yadav who is a comedic legend, what was it like working with him?

Dilbagh: As short-sighted as he is, his humanity is double that size. When I first met him, I was questioning whether he will have an ego or not, given the stature, he has in the industry but once we started talking and had a cup of tea before the shot was ready, I realized how innocent he is, cracking jokes and relaxing like any other person. He sits there ordering food and the minute he goes on the camera, he fits right into the character of Selfie Don. In one of the incidents I remember, we shot the climax of the movie in summer and Rajpal sir had to wear a tracksuit and I asked him how he was not hot in that and if needed some arrangements made, he told me, “Actor ko na thand lagti hai na garmi, jo movie mein chahiye bs who karna chahiye, yahi humara kaam hai”. This has stuck with me.

NewsX: Your contemporary Diljit Dosanjh who made his Bollywood debut a few years ago, are you planning to balance music and movies like him?

Dilbagh: I believe in destiny, so I don’t know where I will end up. Diljit is also doing exceptional work, he is an amazing artist and a very talented actor, I don’t think I am as good an actor yet, maybe after 2-4 films, I will be good as well. He has his own place in the Punjabi music industry. I am looking forward to doing different movies as well. I always aim to do roles that are unique.

ALSO READ: October Theme: Varun Dhawan starrer creates musical symphony; all thanks to Shantanu Moitra’s music

NewsX: Daler Mehndi has been one of your idols, what do you think about the recent case where he was found guilty of human trafficking?

Dilbagh: I have known Daler Mehndi ji for years now and I firmly believe that he is innocent. He is a very soft person who won’t harm a fly so this is something he can’t even think off. He is one of the highest tax-payers and a legend in the industry, there is no need for him to do such things and I am sure the world will see that as well.

NewsX: Your movie is releasing alongside Rani Mukherji’s Hichki, do you think that will affect your box-office collection?

Dilbagth: I believe that the audiences who are fans of my work and Rajpal Yadav’s work or Rohit Bagga’s work will come in to see my film. Every actor attracts their fans and I know that it might affect the collection but I am sure that we will be able to capture hearts as well. I myself will go watch Rani’s film as soon as I can. I have started watching every film that hits the theatres since I decided to join the industry to gain experience. Movies clash and that is normal, so only time will tell.

Shaddi Teri Bajayenge Band Hum will hit the screens on March 23 and stars Rajpal Yadav, Mushtaq Khan, Rahul Bagga, Dilbagh Singh, Rohit Kumar, Shrashti Maheshwari, Radha Bhatt And Afreen Alvi.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar reveals his ‘hichki’ to Rani Mukerji; says I had a very girlish voice as a child

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App