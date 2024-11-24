‘I am battered’: Adele Says Goodbye In Emotional Statement

As groundbreaking Las Vegas residency of Adele nears its grand finale, the iconic singer reflects on the emotional and physical toll of her two-year journey. Balancing her powerhouse performances with personal sacrifices, she looks forward to reclaiming time for herself and her family.

As Adele approaches the end of her record-breaking Las Vegas residency, the global superstar shared with her fans just how emotionally taxing the performances have been.

The 36-year-old singer began her residency at Caesar’s Palace in November 2022, following months of delays due to production challenges. Since then, she has performed nearly every Friday and Saturday night, captivating audiences with a show that blends her powerful ballads with heartfelt and often humorous interactions.

Demanding schedule takes a toll

In addition to her Vegas schedule, Adele completed a ten-night residency in Munich, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to fans. However, she recently admitted that the demanding schedule has taken a toll. “Doing four hours a weekend of completely live singing is a lot,” she shared with the audience, as reported by The Mirror. “And I chat a lot, and I’m very, very sensitive and emotional.”

“I am battered after these shows,” she confessed. “And I take every single person in this room into my soul. I take you home with me.”

Adele spends the rest of the week recovering

Adele explained that she spends the rest of the week recovering. “Mondays, I’m very, very bedraggled because I get home very, very, very, very early on Sunday morning rather than very late on Saturday,” she noted. “And I look like a truck has hit me. Normally, I go on vocal rest for a couple of days. Sometimes I need it. Sometimes, I pretend I need it so I don’t have to talk to anybody.”

Beyond her career, Adele cherishes her family life. She shares her 12-year-old son, Angelo, with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and is engaged to sports agent Rich Paul, with whom she is a proud stepmother to his children, Reonna, Richie, and Zane.

Adele expresses deep appreciation for her residency

Although Adele expressed a deep appreciation for her residency, she also shared her excitement about stepping away from the stage to focus on her personal life. “I’m going to miss [the shows] terribly,” she said. “But I’m very ready for them to be over. It’s a big deal to me because it’s very, very bittersweet. But this [residency] has been in my mind for four years… four years for one [expletive] idea.”

She continued: “So I’m looking forward to having loads of spare time to love on my kids, to love on my man, and to love on another kid. To love on my house. I need to get back to my own life.”

$100 million earning for two year residency

According to The Mirror, Adele’s two-year residency has reportedly earned her an impressive $100 million. However, her plans for celebrating the end of this chapter are surprisingly simple.

Beyond that, Adele plans to rest. “I think I’m just going to really, really veg until the end of the year,” she said. “I feel like I’m early hibernating already.”

Adele’s final performance is scheduled for November 23, marking the end of a remarkable era in her career.

