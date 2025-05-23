Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • I Am Done With Anti-Semitism, Claims Kanye West As Rapper Seeks Forgiveness After Earlier Releasing Pro-Hitler Song

I Am Done With Anti-Semitism, Claims Kanye West As Rapper Seeks Forgiveness After Earlier Releasing Pro-Hitler Song

The controversial rapper, previously under fire for praising Adolf Hitler and promoting Nazi symbolism, posted a series of messages on X asking for forgiveness and advocating for peace.

I Am Done With Anti-Semitism, Claims Kanye West As Rapper Seeks Forgiveness After Earlier Releasing Pro-Hitler Song

Kanye West has declared he is "done with anti-Semitism"


Kanye West has publicly stated he is finished with antisemitic behaviour.

The controversial rapper, previously under fire for praising Adolf Hitler and promoting Nazi symbolism, posted a series of messages on X (formerly Twitter) asking for forgiveness and advocating for peace.

Kanye West’s Message of Peace on Social Media

In his posts, Kanye wrote, “I am done with antisemitism. I love all people. God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused. I forgive those who have caused me pain. Thank you God. The earth itself is in God’s Kingdom. GOD CALLS FOR PEACE. Share peace. Share love.”

This marked a significant departure from his prior statements, which had sparked widespread backlash.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kanye revealed that a video call with his children motivated his decision to seek change. The rapper, who shares four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, said:

“I simply got a FaceTime from my kids and I wanna save the world again.”

Kanye Previously Claimed “I’m Not a Nazi”

This isn’t the first time Kanye has walked back previous remarks. In February, he stated on X:

“After further reflection I’ve come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi.”

The comment came after a tribute song by Adam Sandler during SNL’s 50th Anniversary, where Sandler—who is Jewish—subtly referenced Kanye’s past controversies.

Kanye West Responds to Adam Sandler’s SNL Tribute

Reacting to Sandler’s performance, Kanye tweeted, “Adam Sandler thank you for the love.” This appeared to be a moment of reconciliation, though it came amid continued controversy over Kanye’s erratic behavior and lyrics.

Despite his calls for peace, Kanye recently released a track titled “Heil Hitler”, reigniting criticism. In the song, he blamed Kim Kardashian for restricting access to their children and linked this to his descent into offensive ideologies.

Lyrics from the track include:

“So I became a Nazi, yeah b****. I’m the villain.”

This contradicted his recent efforts to apologize and reposition himself as a figure of peace.

Kanye West’s Troubling Comments on Being “Jew Proof”

Earlier this year, Kanye described his previous comments as being “90 percent Jew proof,” implying no one could stop or silence him. He stated:

“There’s a lot of Jewish people I know and love and still work with… I am not under Jewish control anymore.”

These remarks added to a string of controversial statements that alienated fans and business partners alike.

Kanye West’s newest statements call for love and unity. However, his recent history, including inflammatory lyrics and inconsistent messaging, leaves many questioning whether this is a true change of heart or another short-lived shift.

ALSO READ: Why Did Marvel Push The Release Dates Of Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars? Here’s The Truth  

Filed under

Anti-Semitism Kanye West latest hollywood news

The Anti-Terrorism Squad

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?
Kyiv came under heavy Rus

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap
India has strongly critic

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...
EAM S. Jaishankar, while

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years
Chhonzin Angmo made histo

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...
The European Union has re

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row At UN After Terror Attack in Pahalgam

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer Mt Everest

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...

Entertainment

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse Here!

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’