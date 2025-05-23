I Am Done With Anti-Semitism, Claims Kanye West As Rapper Seeks Forgiveness After Earlier Releasing Pro-Hitler Song

The controversial rapper, previously under fire for praising Adolf Hitler and promoting Nazi symbolism, posted a series of messages on X asking for forgiveness and advocating for peace.

Kanye West has declared he is "done with anti-Semitism"

The controversial rapper, previously under fire for praising Adolf Hitler and promoting Nazi symbolism, posted a series of messages on X (formerly Twitter) asking for forgiveness and advocating for peace.

Kanye West’s Message of Peace on Social Media

In his posts, Kanye wrote, “I am done with antisemitism. I love all people. God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused. I forgive those who have caused me pain. Thank you God. The earth itself is in God’s Kingdom. GOD CALLS FOR PEACE. Share peace. Share love.”

This marked a significant departure from his prior statements, which had sparked widespread backlash.

Kanye revealed that a video call with his children motivated his decision to seek change. The rapper, who shares four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, said:

“I simply got a FaceTime from my kids and I wanna save the world again.”

God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused — ye (@kanyewest) May 22, 2025

I am done with antisemitism — ye (@kanyewest) May 22, 2025

Kanye Previously Claimed “I’m Not a Nazi”

This isn’t the first time Kanye has walked back previous remarks. In February, he stated on X:

“After further reflection I’ve come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi.”

The comment came after a tribute song by Adam Sandler during SNL’s 50th Anniversary, where Sandler—who is Jewish—subtly referenced Kanye’s past controversies.

Kanye West Responds to Adam Sandler’s SNL Tribute

Reacting to Sandler’s performance, Kanye tweeted, “Adam Sandler thank you for the love.” This appeared to be a moment of reconciliation, though it came amid continued controversy over Kanye’s erratic behavior and lyrics.

Despite his calls for peace, Kanye recently released a track titled “Heil Hitler”, reigniting criticism. In the song, he blamed Kim Kardashian for restricting access to their children and linked this to his descent into offensive ideologies.

Lyrics from the track include:

“So I became a Nazi, yeah b****. I’m the villain.”

This contradicted his recent efforts to apologize and reposition himself as a figure of peace.

Kanye West’s Troubling Comments on Being “Jew Proof”

Earlier this year, Kanye described his previous comments as being “90 percent Jew proof,” implying no one could stop or silence him. He stated:

“There’s a lot of Jewish people I know and love and still work with… I am not under Jewish control anymore.”

These remarks added to a string of controversial statements that alienated fans and business partners alike.

Kanye West’s newest statements call for love and unity. However, his recent history, including inflammatory lyrics and inconsistent messaging, leaves many questioning whether this is a true change of heart or another short-lived shift.