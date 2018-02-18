Parineeti Chopra has a busy few weeks ahead of her as the actor will simultaneously be shooting for two movies. One is Kesari which will see the actor be paired opposite Akshay Kumar for the first time and the second is Namastey England which marks her onscreen reunion with her Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor. This will be her first film with Akshay Kumar and she is excited about it.

Golmaal Returns actress Parineeti Chopra will be sharing the screen for the first time with Akshay Kumar and according to reports, she is excited to work with the superstar in Kesari. The film, being directed by Anurag Singh, will see Akshay essaying the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, while Parineeti plays his wife. “(I) am very excited to be working with him. In three days I will be leaving for Namastey England. But I am more excited for Kesari. It has been a dream to work with Akshay for a long time. He is a Punjabi and so is I and we are doing a Punjabi film together. I am very excited to start the shoot,” Parineeti told reporters at an event.

Besides this, Parineeti will also be busy shooting for Namastey England with Arjun Kapoor. “I have to do it simultaneously as, unfortunately, the dates are planned like that. So I will be shooting in Amritsar (for Kesari) and in London (for Namastey England),” she says. Recently, Akshay’s look from the film was released and talking about her look, Parineeti says the makers will decide when to unveil it.

Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi and the historical drama will see producer-director Karan Johar and Akshay reuniting after having worked together for Brothers. The film is set to release on Holi next year. Parineeti was recently spotted at the Yash Chopra Memorial Awards, where Asha Bhosle was honoured for her contribution to Hindi music. Parineeti had said at the event that she’s proud to have worked for the Yash Chopra banner.