I Am Game Movie Review: Dulquer Salmaan’s Stylish Fantasy Thriller Has The Swag, But Does It Have The Game?

Dulquer Salmaan’s I Am Game arrives with plenty of expectations. It marks his return to Malayalam cinema after a string of pan-India projects, and right from the first look, the film promised something considerably different from his recent outings. Directed by Nahas Hidayath, I Am Game also stars Anthony Varghese, Mysskin, Kathir and Samyuktha Viswanathan. The film was released worldwide in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada on September 3.

After watching it, my feeling is quite simple: there is a genuinely fun film somewhere inside I Am Game, but it doesn’t always know how to balance all the things it wants to be.

What Is I Am Game About?

At its core, the film revolves around a man whose life takes a disastrous turn after he gets involved in cricket betting. What begins as another attempt to make quick money eventually pushes him into a dangerous situation. And then comes the film’s biggest surprise, a fantasy element that isn’t exactly what you would expect from the promotional material. The story uses this supernatural angle to take its protagonist into increasingly chaotic territory.

I actually liked this decision. Had I Am Game been only another crime-and-betting thriller, it could have felt extremely familiar. The fantasy component gives the film its own identity.

Does Dulquer Salmaan Deliver?

Absolutely, especially when the film allows him to have fun. Dulquer’s styling, body language and screen presence are among the film’s biggest strengths. This is clearly designed as a more mass-oriented avatar for the actor, and he seems to be enjoying himself.

The first half particularly benefits from his energy. Early audience reactions have also highlighted the first half, action and background score, although several viewers felt the second half becomes more predictable and loses some of its emotional impact. For me, Dulquer is convincing enough to keep you invested even when the screenplay starts becoming uneven.

Where Does I Am Game Lose Points?

The biggest problem is the screenplay’s inconsistency. The film wants to combine betting, crime, action, fantasy and drama. That sounds exciting on paper, but these ingredients don’t always blend smoothly. The first half has momentum and curiosity. You want to know where this strange story is heading. But once the film reveals more of its cards, some of the surprises become easier to anticipate.

The emotional side also could have been stronger. The premise gives the filmmakers enough material to create genuine tension around the protagonist’s predicament, but the movie sometimes chooses spectacle over emotional depth. That said, the action and technical presentation do give the film enough energy to prevent it from becoming dull.

Is I Am Game Worth Watching?

Yes, if you’re going in for Dulquer Salmaan, style and a slightly unusual fantasy-action mix.

No, if you’re expecting a tightly written thriller that constantly keeps you guessing.

What worked for me is that I Am Game isn’t afraid to experiment. The cricket-betting backdrop combined with fantasy is an unusual combination, and the film looks considerably more stylish than its conventional storyline might suggest. But the second half doesn’t quite maintain the excitement created early on.

My Verdict: 3/5

I Am Game is a stylish, energetic experiment that nearly hits the jackpot. Dulquer Salmaan has the swagger, the action has the required punch and the fantasy angle gives the film an interesting identity. I just wish the writing had played its cards a little better.