Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh, who will assume the part of star cricketer Kapil Dev in 83, says the motion picture is an extraordinary underdog story. Ranveer says,”It’s an honour to be a part of one of the most incredible sporting stories of our nation’s history, the 1983 cricket world cup. We have the honour of telling this story and mortalising this on celluloid. It is one of the most incredible underdog stories.” The Reliance Entertainment movie is being directed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer says 83 is a story of human triumph. “I am damn excited to work with Kabir Khan. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of my most favourite films of all time. I am excited to collaborate with him,” he said.

Ranveer’s most recent excursion Padmaavat has been working enchantment in the cinema world in spite of having confronted boundless dissents in a few sections of the nation. Aside from 83, Ranveer likewise has Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt and Simbaa in his kitty.