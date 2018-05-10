It is coming on to 50 years in public life. That is as far as I am personally concerned… But I have been in public life from the day I was born. I was always the son of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan, an eminent poet, litterateur, having a public presence far greater than mine, said the Thugs of Hindostan superstar known as Shehanshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan.

The Shehenshah of Bollywood known for his father’s eminent work in the world of poetry. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan feels that he has no legacy of his own to leave behind. The actor, known for giving us amazing films and from being an angry young man to a father who gastric issues in Piku. Paa star was quoted saying, “It is coming on to 50 years in public life. That is as far as I am personally concerned… But I have been in public life from the day I was born. I was always the son of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan, an eminent poet, litterateur, having a public presence far greater than mine,” Amitabh told IANS in an email interview from Mumbai. He further added, “I have no legacy… My father’s legacy is what I am interested in, and I shall try always to further it.”

Talking about his equation with his dad, Big B said, “Memories with my father and time spent with him are personal… But, yes lessons learnt from him would certainly be passed on to Abhishek,” added Big B.

Talking about the criticism actors and superstars have to experience from fans and rest of the fraternity, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actor added, “Criticism,” he says, “Is healthy. If not, we would all be living in a Utopian world, and we know that, that is not possible. Abuse, negativity, criticism is a most important element in our growth. We must know what the rest of the world is thinking of us and our work and learn from those outputs. It’s like failure; unless you fail, you will never know what success is.”

Movie Thugs Of Hindostan, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to hit the theatres on November 7, 2018. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

