‘I Am Not Into Flings…’: Did Raveena Tandon Once Expose Akshay Kumar For Ditching Marriage Plans? Throwback Clip Goes Viral

Not many film couples have managed to leave such an impact on cinema lovers as Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon did. Starting from making sparks fly between them on celluloid in the ’90s till becoming one of Bollywood’s most romantic couples in the true sense, the journey of this duo has seen a mix of love, tragedy, controversies, and now a reunion. Many years later, the ex-couple makes its comeback on big screens through the film Welcome to the Jungle.

A Reunion That Has Everyone Talking

A renewed pairing of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon has been generating much hype on social media. While Welcome to the Jungle features a star-studded cast with a lot of promotion to do, the pairing up once again of the former lovers has become one of the most popular points of discussion about the movie.As they congratulated themselves for having paired up together once more, they brought back into the limelight an old interview where Raveena talked about the breakup of the relationship.

When Raveena Opened Up About the Breakup

In light of news regarding their reuniting, clips of Raveena’s much talked about 2002 interview on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal appeared all over the internet. In the open interview, Raveena shared her experience with her relationship with Akshay and how things ended between them. Among other things, she mentioned some of the promises made to her when they first met each other, for instance: “You’re the girl I want to marry. I’ll talk to your dad tomorrow.”

Furthermore, she responded to the rumors regarding how Akshay had relationships with multiple women at one time and said she “doesn’t believe in about a hundred engagements.” Back then, when she decided to share her side of the story about her relationship with Akshay, it was considered a very daring thing to do, taking into account how famous he was in the film industry. As they say, it’s not like her parents didn’t warn her against it.

Raveena Tandon exposing Akshay Kumar on Simi Garewal’s show 🤡 ​Akshay’s : You’re the girl I want to marry. I’ll talk to your dad tomorrow. ​The Victim Card: He fooled my entire family. ​The Savage : We don’t believe in about a hundred engagements. ​The Brave Stand: Parents… pic.twitter.com/G124kjqVtL — PintuX (@pintya_348) June 15, 2026

The Love Story That Captivated Bollywood

1994: Sparks Fly During Mohra

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon initially fell in love while shooting the highly successful action thriller movie Mohra. The duo’s electrifying onscreen spark, particularly through the popular song “Tip Tip Barsa Paani,” catapulted them into becoming one of the most celebrated pairs in Bollywood movies.

Secret Engagement

Their romantic bond strengthened over time, and a marriage seemed inevitable at one point. According to reports, the couple secretly conducted the roka ceremony of their engagement in presence of family members. It is also alleged that Raveena even took a sabbatical from her flourishing career in preparation for an eventual wedding.

The Breaking Point

By the late 1990s, however, signs of trouble in paradise had started emerging. Speculations and rumors about Akshay’s involvement with other female actors allegedly created friction between the couple, resulting in their ultimately breaking up. After the separation, the two hardly ever crossed each other’s path, marking a long phase of estrangement between them.

A New Chapter in 2026

After many years since their highly publicized breakup, Akshay and Raveena are moving past all of that now and coming back together once again as colleagues through “Welcome to the Jungle.” This is clearly an important point in time not just for them but for the fans who thought they’d never see this couple working together again.

Moving On and Moving Forward

According to industry experts, this reunion is all about maturity and professionalism. It should be remembered that both the actors have long moved on in their personal life. While Raveena is currently happily married to film distributor Anil Thadani, Akshay Kumar is married to Bollywood star and author Twinkle Khanna. Their ability to collaborate despite having spent so much time together earlier shows the power of time to heal wounds and start afresh.

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