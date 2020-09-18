Kangana Ranaut who has been in the headlines for her bold opinions over the past few months on Thursday said that she might seem to be someone who initiates and gets into fights a lot but she is not that person. She further said that she would quit Twitter if someone proves otherwise.

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): After being involved in a Twitter spat with several people over the past few weeks, actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said that she may come across as “ladaku” (bellicose) but it is not true. The ‘Queen’ actor who has been making headlines since the past few weeks with her tussle with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and several Bollywood actors, took to Twitter to make statements about her.

She said that she might come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, she had a record of never starting a fight. She went on to state that she can “quit Twitter if anyone can prove otherwise.”

The 33-year-old actor said that she would quit twitter if anyone could prove otherwise, she never starts a fight but she finishes every fight. She added, ‘Lord Krishna said when someone asks you to fight you mustn’t deny them.’ The statements came shortly after she engaged in a Tweet spat of sorts with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap earlier in the day.

I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished actor Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai office, the ‘Queen’ actor on Thursday said that the demolished office has rendered many people jobless as a film employs “several hundred” people.

The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter to share pictures from the demolished parts of her Mumbai’s Pali Hill-based production office and penned down how the ones who rendered so many people jobless are now celebrating the hundred people,” Kangana tweeted in Hindi.

