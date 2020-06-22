I don't want my 64-year old parents to go through this said Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor after seeing all the trolls and memes on her and others in the next of her kin. She further said that she is proud of her privilege and is not shy of it.

In a way to respond to the trolls and memes targeting her on the constant debates on ‘nepotism’, in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has led to the ‘Neerja’ actress scripting a tweet where she acknowledges her privilege as a star child and further takes pride in her identity.

Sonam who hails from a family of Bollywood actors and producers shares screenshots of crude and expletive-laden messages directed towards her, father Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea and others in her family.

She further took to twitter and hoped that not everybody’s parents have to see such explicit content, the actor and her team is reporting the lewd comments to the authorities. She also added that the remarks that have been made public aren’t even the ‘worst of it’.

Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

The ‘Aisha’ famed actress said that she is proud to be the daughter of a movie star who has worked very hard to survive in the industry. Yesterday, on the occasion of Father’s Day which falls on every third Sunday, she took to twitter saying that she is proud to be her father’s daughter and also agreed that she is privileged.

The 35-year old said that she has disabled the comments section on her Instagram page to avoid the barrage of hate.

This is some of comments coming my way. All the media and all the people who’ve encouraged this sort of behaviour and instigated it. This is on you. People talking about how one should have been kind to someone are doing worse to others. pic.twitter.com/6rH4LSBOxp — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

