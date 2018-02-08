Ranveer Singh, who is riding high after the box office success of Padmaavat, can't get enough of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said that he is ready to do anything for Mr Bhansali as their collaboration is very special. He further said that he has had no time to celebrate Padmaavat success since he is currently busy shooting for Zoya Akhtar's directoral Gully Boy along with Alia Bhatt.

With super-hit films like Bajirao Mastani, Goliyo ki Rasleela: Ramleela and the latest Padmaavat, the director –actor duo Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s collaboration has turned out be very special. With the box office success of Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh has also emerged as the youngest actor to enter the Rs 200 crore league. Not to mention, but the critical acclaim and immense love received from his fans for his spectacular portrayal of Alauddin Khilji, has also made the superstar a class apart from his B-town competitors.

In a conversation with reporters at a recent event, Ranveer said, “I am ready to do anything for Mr Bhansali! I understand too well that our collaboration is very special, and a lot of people recognise that, I recognise it too. I hope to do more films with him, and I hope that I am able to create a vast legacy of memorable films with such a special filmmaker.” Talking about the massive success of Padmaavat, Ranveer said, “I don’t get too carried away with success, neither do I get too bogged down by failure. What’s most important for me is that you deliver on your promise to the audience. I have pledged to try and be the best entertainer that I can possibly be, and to see the kind of response, love and praise that people are showering on our performance is extremely heartening for me,” he said.

He added, “It fills me with more motivation to go out and work even harder and keep doing good work. Of course, Padmaavat will be a gem in my filmography. It is one of those rare successes that gets the kind of critical acclaim that it has, as well as the commercial success. It’s been an avalanche of love coming from everywhere and it is quite overwhelming.” The superstar who is currently busy shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s directoral Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt talked about his latest venture as well. He said, “I haven’t really had the time to celebrate, I have been shooting Gully Boy every day and it is going extremely well. Things are just flowing along sparklingly, delightfully with Zoya (Akhtar) and Alia (Bhatt). I am really enjoying the shooting process. Honestly, what more can I ask for, it is my greatest gift that I can go to a film set everyday and do what I love doing.” Apart from Gully Boy, Ranveer will also been seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Simmba and Kapil Dev’s biopic 83.