Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, who was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Wednesday night, has reassured that he is fine and has no heart ailments. In an official statement issued by the filmmaker, he stated: “I am well and have no heart ailment. I had gone to Nanavati Hospital for a routine check-up. Thank you for your concern. I value it.” Rajkumar will be under medical observation until Saturday and he is there for routine tests, revealed the official spokesperson of the filmmaker to a leading news agency.

Film Director Rajkumar Santoshi admitted to Nanavati Hospital following some cardiac related issues. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/EYIeFBGQnR — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

Known as one of the most versatile directors in the Indian film industry, the filmmaker has directed films in almost all genres except Sci-fi. Films like Andaz Apna Apna, Ajab Prem Ki Gazak Kahaani, Ghayal, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Pukar and Phata Poster Nikla Hero are some of his most prominent films. On the work front, Rajkummar is currently working with Randeep Hooda in his upcoming film based on Battle of Saragarhi. Earlier, Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had also revealed that Zero’s filmmaker Aanand L Rai and Rajkummar are all set to collaborate for an upcoming project.

Confirming the news on his Twitter handle and Taran tweeted, “Now this is BIG NEWS… Rajkumar Santoshi and Aanand L Rai join hands for a film project… Santoshi to direct a film for Aanand’s production outfit Colour Yellow.” Commenting on the same, the filmmaker told a leading daily, “Aanand and I and have a great connect and mutual admiration for each other’s work. I am happy to take this ambitious project forward with him.”

