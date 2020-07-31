Rhea Chakraborty recently released a video on social media platform saying that she believes she will get justice. A few days back, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetting his son's suicide.

A teary-eyed Rhea can be heard in the video statement saying that she has immense faith in God and the judiciary. She believes that she will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about her, she refrains from commenting on the advice of her lawyers as the matter is sub judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail.

On Wednesday, Sushant’s father registered an FIR with the Bihar police and accused Rhea, her parents, and brother Showik Chakraborty of theft, cheating, and conspiracy.

KK Singh said that Rhea had been overdosing Sushant with certain medicines. He also alleged that the actress threatened to make Sushant’s medical reports public when he wanted to quit acting and do farming in Coorg with his friend Mahesh Shetty.

A total of Rs 15 crores have been transferred from Sushant’s account to some unknown account, which has no link with the late actor, the FIR stated.

A team of four cops from the Bihar police came over to Mumbai and currently questioning people close to the actor. They are also investigating the contents of the FIR.

Rhea has also filed a petition in SC seeking transfer of the case from the Bihar police to the Mumbai police.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

