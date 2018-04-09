Usually, actors give directors a commitment, but when push comes to shove they get cold feet. But that doesn’t happen with newcomers who are ready for anything. I am looking forward to directing Sanya and Radhika because I can mould them according to my will, change their look and create something fresh, says director Vishal Bhardwaj

Radhika Madan will be sharing the screen with Dangal star Sanya Malhotra for the upcoming drama Chhuriyaan. Director Vishal Bharadwaj was quoted saying to a leading lady, “The film is divided into two parts — the girls before their marriage and how their lives change after they tie the knot. Usually, actors give directors a commitment, but when push comes to shove they get cold feet. But that doesn’t happen with newcomers who are ready for anything. I am looking forward to directing Sanya and Radhika because I can mould them according to my will, change their look and create something fresh.”

Radhika Madan who was last seen Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi was quoted saying, “I did not want to do another similar role on a TV show, so I was busy auditioning crazily for film auditions and meeting people. I wanted a show that would let me experiment and do different things than just playing a wife on a show. Luckily, brushing up my skills for a career in films has brought results in the last two years. I had always wanted to work with Vishal Bhardwaj.” Both the divas have already started preparing for the movie in the quaint village of Ronsi.

The shooting of the film Chhuriyaan is scheduled to start by the end of April in Ronsi which is around 3-hour drive from Jaipur. Small screen sensation, Radhika Madan recently launched her app. She wrote, “Hello everybody! The wait is over and I am really excited to announce the launch of my Official App 😃

It feels great to have my own platform & now it’s a chance for you to get closer to me and be a part of my life ⭐ I can’t wait to get to know you all! Download the Radhika Madan Official App now, and get access to something really special

See you there💕”

