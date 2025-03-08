I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

A special court for economic offences in Bengaluru granted the DRI three-day custody of Ranya Rao, also known as Harshavardini Ranya, on March 8.

Kannada film actress Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 at Bengaluru International Airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle 14.2 kg of gold upon her return from Dubai.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has suggested that she was part of a larger smuggling network and has launched a deeper investigation into the case.

DRI Secures Ranya Rao’s Custody for Further Investigation

A special court for economic offences in Bengaluru granted the DRI three-day custody of Ranya Rao, also known as Harshavardini Ranya, on March 8. The investigative agency argued that custodial interrogation was necessary to uncover a potential gold smuggling syndicate and misuse of official protocols.

According to the court, the method used by the actress to transport the gold bars involved wrapping them with crepe bandages and tissues around her body to avoid detection.

‘I Cannot Sleep… I Am Having Mental Trauma’

In an affidavit submitted to the court, the DRI stated that Rao was carrying gold worth ₹12.56 crore and was attempting to evade ₹4.83 crore in customs duty. The authorities also revealed that the actress had been traveling to Dubai frequently, making 27 trips in the past six months, raising suspicions about her activities.

During her court appearance, Rao was visibly distressed, with dark circles under her eyes, and broke down while speaking with her lawyers. She admitted to undergoing mental trauma and struggling with sleeplessness, saying:

“I keep thinking why did I get into it. My mind keeps going back to the day at the airport. I cannot sleep… I am having mental trauma.”

Forensic Investigation and Syndicate Links

The DRI has seized electronic devices belonging to Rao, including her mobile phone and laptops, to extract forensic data. The special court ruled that these investigations were necessary to determine potential connections with an organized smuggling network.

Rao reportedly confessed during interrogation that she works as a freelancer in Dubai’s real estate sector. She also allegedly admitted that 17 gold bars were recovered from her possession at the airport.

Ranya Rao is the stepdaughter of a senior DGP-rank IPS officer in Karnataka, which has drawn further attention to the case. Her repeated trips to Dubai led the DRI to monitor her activities, ultimately resulting in her arrest.

Authorities are now probing the larger smuggling network and whether she had accomplices involved in similar illegal activities. The DRI has been granted custody of the actress until March 10 to continue the investigation.