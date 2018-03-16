Helmed by Hansal Mehta, Rajkummar Rao starrer Omerta, based on the life of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, has been scheduled for a theatrical release on April 20th, 2018. Omerta will also mark the fifth collaboration of the actor-director duo after films like Shahid, CityLights, Aligarh and Bose. The film has also received critical acclaim in film festivals like the Toronto Film Festival as well as Jio Mami Film Festival.

Rajkummar Rao is a name that is rising in the film industry faster than any other new age actor. He is not just a star but he is a performer who believes in taking up bigger and tougher challenges every time. For him, script and the story matter more than big banner films and all his successful films in the past are a testimony to this very fact. Rajkummar Rao is an actor who believes in getting into the skin of the character by taking the route of method acting and films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Trapped and Newton have reflected his talent in the best possible way.

Now, the actor is all geared up for his upcoming release Omerta, which has been helmed by Hansal Mehta and revolves around the life of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who has been held responsible for the 1994 kidnapping of four foreign tourists in Delhi and the 2002 kidnapping and murder of journalist Daniel Pearl in Pakistan among others. He is also considered as one of the masterminds behind the deadly 9/11 attacks in the US in 2001 and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008.

In a recent interview, Rajkummar Rao revealed all the challenges that he had to face during the shoot and how he has no reason to complain because that’s exactly what he enjoys as an actor. Here are excerpts from his interview that are worth reading. “I think it (Omerta) was even more difficult than Trapped. That film was physically taxing but this one mentally shook me up. I was exploring the world which I had no idea about. I was exploring dark roots and secrets about that world and I was very disturbed while shooting for it because I had to play him for that. I had to believe in his ideologies and that was an extremely disturbing process. It is not something I really enjoyed doing.” he said

He found portraying the character of Ahmed Omarextremely challenging. He explained, “I could not connect with him at any level. I don’t think anyone would agree with his ideologies. There is no way any sane person would connect with him. What these guys do is extremely inhumane. We all strongly condemn them. But yeah I chose to do this and had to start my process by watching those disturbing videos and documentaries. I would listen to his hate speech over and over again, trying to get myself charged up and gather a lot of hatred and anger inside me which I used while playing the part.”

The film is all set to release on April 20 and the trailer has gotten the audiences intrigued.

