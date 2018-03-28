Shoojit Sir wanted raw emotions, hence there were no workshops held for us. This helped us to explore ourselves and bring out our emotions in the most natural manner, said Banita Sandhu. Varun was also quoted praising the filmmaker Shoojit Sircar as he added, Surrendering to Shoojit Sircar’s vision and being directed by him has been one of my biggest achievements. We can only grow when we work with people more talented than us.

No workshops were held for the actors of forthcoming film October Filmmaker as Shoojit Sircar best known for super hits like Piku, Pink and Vicky Donor wanted raw emotions, said the new addition to the hot Bollywood divas Banita Sandhu. The stunning Indo – British actress was quoted saying, “Shoojit Sir wanted raw emotions, hence there were no workshops held for us. This helped us to explore ourselves and bring out our emotions in the most natural manner.” “I could not have asked for a better debut than October. Having worked with him in an ad before, Shoojit Sir is par excellence,” she further added in a statement.

Earlier this week, October star Varun Dhawan was also seen praising Shoojit Sircar and even called him a genius in an interview. “His style of working has not only made me grow as an actor but also changed me personally as a human being. My brief was simple, I had to play myself onscreen. I was amazed to see my own performance in the film and it wouldn’t have been possible without him,” said the son of filmmaker popular David Dhawan. He was also quoted saying, “Surrendering to Shoojit Sircar’s vision and being directed by him has been one of my biggest achievements. We can only grow when we work with people more talented than us.”

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan gives major summer goals; hits the pool with her friend; see photos

Juhi Chaturvedi’s film October is backed by Ronnie Lahiri, Sheel Kumar and Kumar Thakur. The music of the movie is composed by Shantanu Moitra and Anupam Roy. The movie will hit the theatres on April 13, 2018.

ALSO READ: I hope Zoya Akhtar will make Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel: Abhay Deol

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App