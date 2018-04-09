I wanted a show that would let me experiment and do different things than just playing a wife on a show. Luckily, brushing up my skills for a career in films has brought results in the last two years. I had always wanted to work with Vishal Bhardwaj. His films are different and actresses have meaty roles in his films, said Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actress Radhika Madan.

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actress Radhika Madan who will soon make her Bollywood debut with her two upcoming movies which include, Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani starrer Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Chhuriyaan. Small screen diva was not satisfied with doing the similar roles she did in her first show Meri Aashiqui which went off air two years back. The actress was quoted saying, “I did not want to do another similar role on a TV show, so I was busy auditioning crazily for film auditions and meeting people. I wanted a show that would let me experiment and do different things than just playing a wife on a show. Luckily, brushing up my skills for a career in films has brought results in the last two years. I had always wanted to work with Vishal Bhardwaj. His films are different and actresses have meaty roles in his films.”

The gorgeous lady is happy to be a part of Bollywood fraternity despite not being from a film background. “You don’t need a godfather to bag a film project; those days are gone when you had have one to get into films. Today, audiences are smart and appreciate good talent. Even filmmakers are hunting for talented actors and thanks to the small screen, they spot people like us and give us interesting work. If an actor does not deliver after a couple of film releases, irrespective of whether he or she is an actor’s son or niece, filmmakers will prefer to try newer people for their films,” she further added Radhika.

ALSO READ: Student Of The Year director Karan Johar shares an emotional post, says SOTY will always be special to me

ALSO READ: Now winking is un-Islamic? 2 Hyderabad-based men move SC against Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink video

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App