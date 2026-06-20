‘I Didn’t Know I Was Allowed To Dream That Big’: Adah Sharma On The Kerala Story Success, Spirituality And Her Marathi Debut Gajra

Remember Adah Sharma from the much talked-about film The Kerala Story? She is all set for her debut in Marathi cinema with her upcoming film Gajra. Helmed by Shreyas Jadhav, the movie — which is based on true events — will hit the screens in 2027. Adah made her acting debut with the 2008 Hindi horror film, 1920. She later starred in Hasee Toh Phasee, Commando 3, Heart Attack, S/O Satyamurthy and Kshanam.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Adah Sharma shared insights into her upcoming flick Gajra. The actress opened up on what made her take the plunge and explore Marathi film industry.

Q. Adah, the first poster of your upcoming film Gajra has already created a lot of buzz. Your blood-soaked red look and intense, haunting gaze have left audiences intrigued and eager to know more about the story. What message or emotion is it intended to convey, and what can viewers expect from the world of Gajra?

A. I’m glad it has generated a lot of buzz. There was so much excitement for me to debut in Marathi. In the last “Dahi Handi” event I went to, I also promised the audience I will be doing a movie in Marathi. But I wanted to do something that takes me beyond everything else I have done. To live up to the audience’s expectations. I think this is the right project to make my debut with

To be honest this is the first look so we don’t want to reveal too much.

Q. Gajra marks your Marathi film debut. After memorable performances in films like The Kerala Story, Commando, and 1920, what inspired you to step into the Marathi film industry at this stage of your career? Was it the story, the character, or the opportunity to explore a new cinematic space that drew you to the project?

A. The Marathi audience has watched all my films Kerala story, 1920, Commando, Sunflower, Reeta Sanyal and even my Telugu films Heartattack, Kshanam and Rana Vikrama. I think Gajra will give them a different role. I’m one of those very fortunate actresses whose audience accepts every role. From possessed in 1920 to innocent victim in Kerala story to Villain in Sunflower and doing action in Commando. The script and the role are fabulous. If we can get what’s on paper out on the screen it will be wonderful!

Q. The poster features you in a bridal avatar, adorned with traditional jewellery, while streaks of blood across your face add an element of mystery. Fans are already speculating whether they’ll see you in another haunting role or a gripping thriller. What can you tell us about your character without revealing too much?

A. I think if the film is gripping and connects emotionally the genre doesn’t matter. I’ll be giving away too much if I say anything. I think Gajra will be very special for me and the audience. The blood is definitely not ketchup and if I tell you too much the mystery disappears and the blood on the poster all goes to waste. Gajra has many layers.

Q. Directed by Shreyas Jadhav and produced by Amol Borkar, Gajra is described as being inspired by true events. Can you share what attracted you to this story and what makes it unique?

A. What makes Gajra special is that it doesn’t fit neatly into a box. It’s inspired by true events, but it’s not trying to give you easy answers. It pulls you into a world that feels real, and then keeps making you question what you think you know. Those are my favourite kinds of stories because the audience becomes a part of the journey instead of just watching it from a distance. Shreyas sir has the confidence to tell a story very uniquely, and Amol has the courage to back that vision completely. When you have a director and producer who are both taking risks instead of playing safe, you get something far more exciting than a formula film. Even with just the poster they went completely unconventional. I like working with brave ,bold people who are willing to bet on a chance even if it means trying things people haven’t done before. Also we have a fully bound script. As an actor I enjoy working on films. I can be fully prepared months before going on set.

Q. A few months ago, you shared a video on social media where you spoke about a project facing repeated delays and date changes. As an actor, how do you deal with such periods of uncertainty, and what helps you stay positive and motivated during challenging phases?

A. Delays and all happen. I highlighted it saying I’m “velli” now because we were announcing my film “super velli” which is a lazy superhero and she’s velli (which means got nothing to do) When you decide to become an actor I think the uncertainty comes with it. I enjoy the process. I also think if you are a positive person you will look for joy even in the most mundane situations and if you are a miserable person even if you get something exactly curated to what you wanted you will still find something to complain about.

Q. We’ve often seen you recite the Shiva Stotra and openly embrace spirituality. What inspired this connection with Lord Shiva, and how has spirituality influenced your life and career?

A. For some people spirituality means escaping from the world. For me, it’s the opposite — it helps me survive it. Lord Shiva is meditating on a mountain one moment and destroying evil the next. He’s calm and fierce, detached and deeply compassionate at the same time. Reciting the Shiva Stotra is also a form of meditation for me. It brings clarity, discipline and calmness. Also, if Mahadev can sit peacefully with snakes around His neck, I can probably survive some chaos on a movie set.

Q. Do you follow any personal rituals before the release of a film or the start of a new project? Whether it’s prayer, meditation, visiting a temple, or simply taking time for reflection, is there something you always do?

A. For me, spirituality isn’t something reserved for important occasions — it’s part of my daily routine. It gives me discipline, peace and perspective. Of course, before starting a film, I do pray and ask that I give my best to the role and remain sincere in my work, but that’s no different from any other day. I pray, chant every single day, whether I have a film releasing, I’m shooting, travelling, or just at home. So before a new project, I don’t suddenly become more spiritual than usual. Consistency is prayer for me.

Q. You decided to pursue acting soon after Class 10 and have since built a successful career across multiple film industries. As you make your Marathi debut with Gajra, do you feel you’ve achieved the dreams you once had as a teenager, or are there still many milestones left to conquer?

A. Thank you for acknowledging all the work I’ve done across multiple industries and the love and appreciation I’ve gotten. I’m very lucky. It was never about conquering milestones for me. I wanted to tell stories, play interesting characters and spend my life doing something I loved. I’m in a film (the Kerala story 375 crore)which is the highest grossing female lead film of all time in Indian cinema. Being a girl who has no connections to any one who’s even anyone’s friend or relative from the film industry I didn’t even know I was allowed to dream that big.