Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday announced that she is quitting Twitter after the ‘Dabangg’ actress received a barrage of abusive comments and hate on her cryptic tweet last week in which she referred “pigs” who were trying to “garner publicity and highlight their issues using the death of a member of our fraternity.”
Ms. Sinha was pointing at Kangana Ranaut, who had earlier this week shared a video message denouncing the film industry after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Sonakshi Sinha took on Instagram and said that the first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity, further declaring that she is deactivating her Twitter account. She has also used the lyrics of Sirazee and Hansraj Raghuwanshi’s hit song ‘Aag Lagi Basti main’ to caption her post on Instagram handle.
Also Read: Happy Father’s Day 2020: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor and others share heartfelt posts
View this post on Instagram
How i got myself off twitter and away from the negativity 😂 Some people are celebrating like they won something… im happy for you, tumhe laga raha hai na… lagne do, kisi ko koi farak nahi padh raha. But lets face it, ive cut the direct source of insult and abuse in my life. Ive taken away YOUR power to be able to say whatever it is that you want to me, my family and my friends. Ive taken away that access you had to me, that i had given you so trustingly. So theres only one winner here. Me. Your negativity has never served me or my life, which is why it literally took a snap of a finger to get rid of a following of 16 million people which ive garnered over the last ten years. Just like that. And im better off for it. I wish all those haters and trolls lots of love and healing, or you can continue with the hate but please know it’ll NEVER reach me. Accha ab yeh chakkar mein i know the people who love me are caught up too… please know that your love and support is what has kept me going all this while, and it always will! And I request you all to keep spreading that love and light wherever you go and to as many people as you can. Because Love is the answer. Always ❤️
Also Read:Happy Father’s Day 2020: Anushka Sharma recalls conversation with dad from her college days
The actor had close to 16 million followers on twitter, Sonakshi Sinha believes that it is important for celebrities to present their real self as people look up to them. The ‘Mission Mangal’ actress also seems to be aware of the ugly side of online trolling and social media.
In the video posted on Instagram, Ms. Sinha was seen snapping her finger, to which she said that the negativity of the trollers has never served any purpose in her life and that is why it took only a snap of a finger to get rid of a following of 16 million people, which the actress had garnered over 10 years.
Sonakshi Sinha’s exit from twitter was received by trolls and memes ridiculing the actress’ decision.
Also Read: International Yoga Day 2020: Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and Anupam Kher share asanas
#sonakshisinha deletes her twitter account.
Twitter users to sonakshi :- pic.twitter.com/2COewU0392
— Naman (@ama_joking) June 20, 2020
why sonakshi leaving Twitter 🤙 pic.twitter.com/Mgj9pv0FW2
— Pranjul Sharma 🌸 (@pranjultweet) June 20, 2020