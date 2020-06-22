Your negativity has never served my purpose said Ms. Sinha after quitting Twitter, she is the third such celebrity to leave the microblogging website. Earlier, director Shashank Khaitan and singer Neha Bhasin had also withdrawn themselves from Twitter

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday announced that she is quitting Twitter after the ‘Dabangg’ actress received a barrage of abusive comments and hate on her cryptic tweet last week in which she referred “pigs” who were trying to “garner publicity and highlight their issues using the death of a member of our fraternity.”

Ms. Sinha was pointing at Kangana Ranaut, who had earlier this week shared a video message denouncing the film industry after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sonakshi Sinha took on Instagram and said that the first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity, further declaring that she is deactivating her Twitter account. She has also used the lyrics of Sirazee and Hansraj Raghuwanshi’s hit song ‘Aag Lagi Basti main’ to caption her post on Instagram handle.

The actor had close to 16 million followers on twitter, Sonakshi Sinha believes that it is important for celebrities to present their real self as people look up to them. The ‘Mission Mangal’ actress also seems to be aware of the ugly side of online trolling and social media.

In the video posted on Instagram, Ms. Sinha was seen snapping her finger, to which she said that the negativity of the trollers has never served any purpose in her life and that is why it took only a snap of a finger to get rid of a following of 16 million people, which the actress had garnered over 10 years.

Sonakshi Sinha’s exit from twitter was received by trolls and memes ridiculing the actress’ decision.

#sonakshisinha deletes her twitter account.

Twitter users to sonakshi :- pic.twitter.com/2COewU0392 — Naman (@ama_joking) June 20, 2020

