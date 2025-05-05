‘I Don’t Have Friends…At All’: Babil Khan’s Emotional Outburst Opens Conversation on Bollywood, Mental Health, and the Need for Real Connection

Babil Khan, son of the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan, recently caused a stir online after posting a series of emotional videos on Instagram. In the now-deleted clips, he appeared visibly distressed as he opened up about his experiences within the film industry.

Babil Khan, son of the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan, recently caused a stir online after posting a series of emotional videos on Instagram. In the now-deleted clips, he appeared visibly distressed as he opened up about his experiences within the film industry.

Before taking down his account, Babil didn’t hold back in his words. He described the entertainment world he works in as deeply flawed, saying, “Bollywood is the most fakest, fakest, fakest industry that I’ve ever ever been a part of. But there are few people that want Bollywood to be better…I got to show to you so much more, so much more, so much more. I have so much more to give you.”

Babil also mentioned several people in the industry he respects, including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and Arijit Singh. But he didn’t hide his disappointment either. “What I mean to say is that, I just want you guys to know that there are people like… so many more names. Bollywood is so f***ed. Bollywood is so, so rude,” he added.

His heartfelt rant quickly went viral after being shared on Reddit, with many viewers expressing concern about his emotional wellbeing.

“I Don’t Have Friends…At All,” Says Babil

In an earlier interview with Filmfare while promoting his film Logout, Babil spoke about feeling isolated in the industry. When asked who his “4 a.m. friend” was — a term often used to describe a trusted confidante — he simply said, “I don’t have friends…at all. I like to be alone, and also that gives me the energy to be able to interact with people.”

This sense of solitude seems to echo the emotions he later expressed in his videos.

Family Responds, Says Babil Is Doing Okay

Following the widespread reaction to the videos, Babil’s family released a statement to reassure fans. They acknowledged that the actor was going through a rough patch but urged people not to misinterpret the situation.

“Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon. That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context,” the statement read.

Babil has since returned to Instagram and thanked several friends — including Kubbra Sait, Raghav Juyal, and Adarsh Gourav — for their support.

The Mental Health Struggle Behind the Spotlight

Babil’s emotional outburst has also started a larger conversation about the toll of the entertainment world on young artists, especially those still trying to find their place. Existential psychotherapist Gurleen Baruah explained how emotionally invalidating environments can deeply affect young professionals.

“Yes, it can have a deep impact. When a young person is still figuring out who they are — both as a person and a professional — being in an environment that feels fake, dismissive, or emotionally cold can create a constant sense of not belonging,” she told Indian Express. “It’s like walking into a room repeatedly where you’re either invisible or misunderstood. Over time, this kind of emotional invalidation chips away at one’s self-worth.”

She added that for sensitive and creative people like Babil, such situations often lead to a sense of “quiet inner loneliness.” “You may be surrounded by people, but still feel like an outsider — looked at, but not truly seen.”

The Need to Be Seen and Heard

Baruah further explained that such emotional moments are not about ego, but a deep human longing to feel seen and understood.

“It’s not about ego — it’s about longing. The longing to matter, to be taken seriously, not to have to keep proving your sincerity in a space that often rewards performance over authenticity,” she said. “And that’s a very human need — not just for fame or applause, but for honest acknowledgment: I see you. I get it. You don’t have to shrink here.”

Bollywood Stars Who’ve Faced Mental Health Battles

Babil’s experience is not an isolated case. Over the years, many well-known Bollywood stars have spoken openly about their mental health struggles, helping to reduce the stigma.

Recently, content creator Misha Aggarwal’s death brought renewed attention to the pressure of social media validation. Her family said she was distressed by a drop in her Instagram followers, leading to her tragic decision. Actress Taapsee Pannu reflected on this, saying, “This is something that I was very scared to see that many people are obsessed with it. There is a fear that a day will come when the number of social media followers will suppress the desire to live.”

“Mental Health Should Not Be Taboo”: Voices from the Industry

Other major stars have also spoken about battling depression:

Shah Rukh Khan shared that he went through depression following a shoulder surgery in 2010 and emphasized the importance of talking openly about mental health.

Deepika Padukone admitted that she once contemplated suicide. In 2015, she began speaking out to help de-stigmatize mental illness.

Anushka Sharma revealed on Twitter that she had suffered from depression and wanted to break the shame surrounding it.

Varun Dhawan spoke about falling into depression after filming Badlapur, saying therapy and meditation helped him cope.

Ileana D’Cruz has been open about her struggle with body image and depression. At one point, she said she often thought about suicide but later sought help and encouraged others to do the same.