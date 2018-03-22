The trailer released on Friday adds more to the previous three clips that have been. The trailer showcases Gamora revealing everything there is to know about Thanos to Tony Stark as all the superheroes gear up to fight against the biggest villain they have ever faced. The trailer also shows Captain America fighting against Thanos as he reaches Wakanda. SpiderMan and Dr. Strange exchange introduction as Thanos get in the mood to destroy them all.

Every day the anticipation grows as the release of Avengers: Infinity War comes closer because we all know that this will permanently alter the MCU landscape. Indeed, that very anticipation is part of what’s selling Marvel’s upcoming landmark, thanks in no small part to Robert Downey Jr. who continues to drop hints and musings on the finality the movie will impart to at least one major character. Empire Magazine had an interview with the inimitable Tony Stark actor in its blowout May issue for Avengers: Infinity War and he appears to be maintaining the same dolorous attitude about the possible fate of some of the hoariest of the MCU’s most bankable characters, including his own Iron Man, as well as Captain America.

“All I know is that there’s something about being on camera with Evans,” Downey Jr. said, via a preview from Screen Rant. “I hate to say it, but I don’t know what I’m gonna do when he’s not Cap anymore.” Of course, it’s hard to know whether he is talking about the events that will play out in Infinity War itself or simply sharing a reflection on the inevitable character transition that awaits some of the MCU’s longest-serving actors. As if to cement the idea that decisive deeds are afoot, while yet remaining willfully enigmatic about whom they’ll affect, the 52-year-old actor falls down his own rabbit hole when talking about the MCU future of Tony Stark.

ALSO READ: Avengers: Infinity War director Joe Russo reveals this to be the longest Marvel film yet

Empire's #Avengers: #InfinityWar issue hits the shelves this Thursday 22 March with six collectible covers. First up it's Iron Man, Cap, Black Widow and Shuri: https://t.co/HyOYlnVos8 pic.twitter.com/xsZoQKvpR8 — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) March 20, 2018

“I could project all kinds of stuff,” he said. “I could get into the black dog. Whatever you want. Or I could stay, spiking it in the end zone until I have to be carried off. I’m looking forward to whatever resolution is in the cards.” As if Robert Downey Jr. doesn’t know. He recently told Entertainment Weekly that Infinity War will present a definite heads-will-roll scenario, while screenwriter Stephen McFeely confirmed that we will say farewell to people when the movie lands this April.

Downey Jr. is on record saying he doesn’t want his Iron Man to go out with a whimper, but with a bang — whether that means in the cycle launched by Infinity War or somewhere farther down the line. “I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven (MCU movies) I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time,” he told the News Corp Australia Network last year. “I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing.”

We don’t have too much longer to wait before we find out which character jersey the MCU is retiring with Avengers: Infinity War. The year’s most-anticipated Marvel movie hits theaters on April 27.

ALSO READ: Avengers: Infinity War breaks pre-sales records; charts on top in less than 6 hours

ALSO READ: Hotel Transylvania 3: Dracula sets out to find love on a cruise vacation

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App