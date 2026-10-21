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Home > Entertainment News > Watch Video: ‘I Don’t Mind Saying Sorry 1,000 Times’: Why Sonu Nigam Is Apologizing To Kannadigas Again Before His Bengaluru Concert — Here’s What Happened

Watch Video: ‘I Don’t Mind Saying Sorry 1,000 Times’: Why Sonu Nigam Is Apologizing To Kannadigas Again Before His Bengaluru Concert — Here’s What Happened

Sonu Nigam has apologized to Kannadigas over his 2025 Pahalgam remark after renewed opposition to his Bengaluru concert. Here’s what he said, why the controversy returned and what happened next.

Sonu Nigam (Image: Instagram)
Sonu Nigam (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-10-21 15:32 IST

Singer Sonu Nigam has offered an apology again to the people of Karnataka regarding an offensive statement he made way back in 2025, saying that he would not mind apologizing to them for a “1,000 times” in case his relationship with the Kannadigas was saved thereby. This apology is made just days before his upcoming Bengaluru concert scheduled on October 24, following threats of protests from a Kannada organization.

The singer made a video statement after talking to KRV State President, TA Narayana Gowda. It was then that the organization stated that they would now refrain from organizing the planned protests. Why has the controversy cropped up again, even when a year had passed after the initial incident? And what did Sonu say that created such controversy in the first place?

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What Did Sonu Nigam Say In His Fresh Apology?



In his video message, Sonu addressed the people of Karnataka as members of his family and mentioned that he did not wish for any misunderstanding to come between him and the state for the love and relationship he shared with them for the last three decades. “When you love someone, and you want the relationship to stay, you don’t mind saying sorry 1000 times,” he said explaining his apologies.

He further mentioned that the people of Karnataka had loved and respected him a lot during the last three decades. He said that if any of his comments have offended them then he would like to apologize for that. He said that he did not want any bad blood between them due to this misunderstanding. His apology came after discussion with Gowda, who mentioned that Sonu had realized his mistake and apologized.

What Was The 2025 Sonu Nigam Controversy About?

The controversy began in April 2025 during a musical event at East Point Engineering College in Bengaluru. Some audience members repeatedly asked Sonu to sing a Kannada song. The singer objected to what he described as an aggressive demand and made a remark linking the insistence on Kannada songs to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The comparison drew widespread criticism, with people and pro-Kannada groups accusing him of hurting the sentiments of Kannada-speaking people. Sonu later issued an explanation, maintaining that his response was directed at the behavior of certain audience members rather than Kannadigas as a whole. However, the controversy continued to follow him, and the issue resurfaced ahead of his upcoming performance.

Why Was Sonu Nigam’s Bengaluru Concert Facing Protest Threats?

Prior to the concert on October 24, 2026, KRV had an objection to a earlier statement made by the singer and requested Bengaluru police not to allow permission for the concert. KRV threatened of protest against the concert if it was not cancelled. After discussion with Gowda, Sonu issued his new statement of apology. Gowda stated that there will be no protest against the concert from the organization now because the singer replied to their demands. This was a step that altered the situation of immediate protest against the concert.

When Is Sonu Nigam’s Bengaluru Concert?

Sonu Nigam is scheduled to perform in Bengaluru on October 24 as part of his The Revolution India Tour. The concert became the focus of renewed attention after KRV raised objections over the 2025 remark. His latest apology has brought the immediate dispute with the organization a step closer to resolution, although the episode also underlines how comments made during a live performance can have consequences long after the event itself.

For Sonu, the message is that he does not want a misunderstanding to overshadow the relationship he says he has shared with Karnataka audiences for nearly three decades. Whether the controversy finally recedes, however, will depend on how the situation develops in the days leading up to the concert.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Controversy: ‘My Face Was Never Shown,’ Mohanlal’s Body Double Breaks Silence After Backlash

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Watch Video: ‘I Don’t Mind Saying Sorry 1,000 Times’: Why Sonu Nigam Is Apologizing To Kannadigas Again Before His Bengaluru Concert — Here’s What Happened
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Watch Video: ‘I Don’t Mind Saying Sorry 1,000 Times’: Why Sonu Nigam Is Apologizing To Kannadigas Again Before His Bengaluru Concert — Here’s What Happened

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Watch Video: ‘I Don’t Mind Saying Sorry 1,000 Times’: Why Sonu Nigam Is Apologizing To Kannadigas Again Before His Bengaluru Concert — Here’s What Happened

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Watch Video: ‘I Don’t Mind Saying Sorry 1,000 Times’: Why Sonu Nigam Is Apologizing To Kannadigas Again Before His Bengaluru Concert — Here’s What Happened
Watch Video: ‘I Don’t Mind Saying Sorry 1,000 Times’: Why Sonu Nigam Is Apologizing To Kannadigas Again Before His Bengaluru Concert — Here’s What Happened
Watch Video: ‘I Don’t Mind Saying Sorry 1,000 Times’: Why Sonu Nigam Is Apologizing To Kannadigas Again Before His Bengaluru Concert — Here’s What Happened
Watch Video: ‘I Don’t Mind Saying Sorry 1,000 Times’: Why Sonu Nigam Is Apologizing To Kannadigas Again Before His Bengaluru Concert — Here’s What Happened
Watch Video: ‘I Don’t Mind Saying Sorry 1,000 Times’: Why Sonu Nigam Is Apologizing To Kannadigas Again Before His Bengaluru Concert — Here’s What Happened

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