Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘I Don’t Need To Strip Naked…’ Divya Prabha On Her Leaked Nude Scene In Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light

Actress Divya Prabha has responded to the controversy surrounding her leaked nude scene from All We Imagine As Light, calling the incident "pathetic" while defending her role in the critically acclaimed film. The movie, which premiered at Cannes, explores themes of friendship and resilience among women navigating life in Mumbai.

‘I Don’t Need To Strip Naked…’ Divya Prabha On Her Leaked Nude Scene In Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light

Actress Divya Prabha, recognized for her performance in the critically acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light, has addressed the controversy surrounding a leaked nude scene from the movie. Released in theatres on November 22, the film features a frontal nudity scene that was approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts or modifications to the dialogue.

Had anticipated such a response: Divya Prabha

Directed by Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light portrays Divya in the role of Anu, a young Malayali nurse. In an interview with Onmanorama, Divya described the leaked scene as “pathetic,” stating, “It is really pathetic. However, I had anticipated such a response from a section of the people in Kerala even when I signed up for the role. We are a community that celebrates filmmakers like Yorgos Lanthimos and the actress who won the Oscar for her work in the film, but we are intolerant of Malayali women doing such roles.”

Divya Prabha also criticized those responsible for sharing the leaked clips, noting that these individuals represent only a small portion of the population. “Those who shared the leaked videos comprise 10 percent of the population, and I don’t understand their mindset. Malayalis were also part of the Central Board, which gave us the approval. As an actor, I do scripts I am convinced about, and I was totally convinced about my character in All We Imagine As Light,” she explained.

Divya Prabha took on the nude scene for attention?

Addressing accusations that she took on the nude scene for attention, Divya firmly stated, “I have won several awards and have also been part of critically acclaimed movies. I don’t think I need to strip naked to earn fame.”

All We Imagine As Light, which also stars Kani Kusruti and Chhaya Kadam, follows the lives of three women working in a Mumbai hospital. The film explores their emotional journeys, focusing on themes of loneliness, friendship, resilience, and the strength of their bond as they navigate life in the city.

The film made history by debuting at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where it became the first Indian film since 1994 to compete in the main competition and won the prestigious Grand Prix.

Payal Kapadia on female nudity in her film

Payal Kapadia, speaking about the inclusion of female nudity in her film, previously shared in an interview. “I wanted to normalize it. It’s a part of everyday life, like eating and drinking. I aimed to stay true to one of the film’s central themes, which is desire, and there are various ways to express it. But this felt like the most natural element to include in the narrative.”

All We Imagine As Light has garnered global attention, marking a significant milestone for Indian cinema. The excitement surrounding its domestic release was palpable, particularly following its successful screening on international platforms.

Read More: Aditya Pancholi Converted To Islam? Zarina Wahab Shares Details After 36 Years Of Interfaith Marriage

Filed under

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT bollywood Divya Prabha Divya Prabha nude scene nude scene Payal Kapadia
Advertisement

Also Read

Zerodha Co-Founder Nithin Kamath Says Everything In Europe, ‘Cut, Copy, Paste’, Here’s What He Meant

Zerodha Co-Founder Nithin Kamath Says Everything In Europe, ‘Cut, Copy, Paste’, Here’s What He Meant

Infosys Announces 90% Performance Bonus – Who Is Eligible For It?

Infosys Announces 90% Performance Bonus – Who Is Eligible For It?

Rare Animal Spotted Near Brooklyn Bridge; Authorities Urge Caution

Rare Animal Spotted Near Brooklyn Bridge; Authorities Urge Caution

Allu Arjun’s New Social Media Post Got The Fans Teary-Eyed- Check What He Said Here!

Allu Arjun’s New Social Media Post Got The Fans Teary-Eyed- Check What He Said Here!

Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Wedding: Stunning New Photos From Their Magical Alila Fort Ceremony!

Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Wedding: Stunning New Photos From Their Magical Alila Fort Ceremony!

Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s New Social Media Post Got The Fans Teary-Eyed- Check What He Said Here!

Allu Arjun’s New Social Media Post Got The Fans Teary-Eyed- Check What He Said Here!

Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Wedding: Stunning New Photos From Their Magical Alila Fort Ceremony!

Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Wedding: Stunning New Photos From Their Magical Alila Fort Ceremony!

BLACKPINK Set To Reunite In 2025 For New Album? Here’s What YG Entertainment Says

BLACKPINK Set To Reunite In 2025 For New Album? Here’s What YG Entertainment Says

Aditya Pancholi Converted To Islam? Zarina Wahab Shares Details After 36 Years Of Interfaith Marriage

Aditya Pancholi Converted To Islam? Zarina Wahab Shares Details After 36 Years Of Interfaith Marriage

Who Will Star In Slumdog Millionaire Sequel? Oscar-Winning Movie’s Film And TV Rights Gets Acquired

Who Will Star In Slumdog Millionaire Sequel? Oscar-Winning Movie’s Film And TV Rights Gets Acquired

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox