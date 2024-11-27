‘I Don’t Need To Strip Naked…’ Divya Prabha On Her Leaked Nude Scene In Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light

Actress Divya Prabha has responded to the controversy surrounding her leaked nude scene from All We Imagine As Light, calling the incident "pathetic" while defending her role in the critically acclaimed film. The movie, which premiered at Cannes, explores themes of friendship and resilience among women navigating life in Mumbai.

Actress Divya Prabha, recognized for her performance in the critically acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light, has addressed the controversy surrounding a leaked nude scene from the movie. Released in theatres on November 22, the film features a frontal nudity scene that was approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts or modifications to the dialogue.

Had anticipated such a response: Divya Prabha

Directed by Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light portrays Divya in the role of Anu, a young Malayali nurse. In an interview with Onmanorama, Divya described the leaked scene as “pathetic,” stating, “It is really pathetic. However, I had anticipated such a response from a section of the people in Kerala even when I signed up for the role. We are a community that celebrates filmmakers like Yorgos Lanthimos and the actress who won the Oscar for her work in the film, but we are intolerant of Malayali women doing such roles.”

Divya Prabha also criticized those responsible for sharing the leaked clips, noting that these individuals represent only a small portion of the population. “Those who shared the leaked videos comprise 10 percent of the population, and I don’t understand their mindset. Malayalis were also part of the Central Board, which gave us the approval. As an actor, I do scripts I am convinced about, and I was totally convinced about my character in All We Imagine As Light,” she explained.

Divya Prabha took on the nude scene for attention?

Addressing accusations that she took on the nude scene for attention, Divya firmly stated, “I have won several awards and have also been part of critically acclaimed movies. I don’t think I need to strip naked to earn fame.”

All We Imagine As Light, which also stars Kani Kusruti and Chhaya Kadam, follows the lives of three women working in a Mumbai hospital. The film explores their emotional journeys, focusing on themes of loneliness, friendship, resilience, and the strength of their bond as they navigate life in the city.

The film made history by debuting at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where it became the first Indian film since 1994 to compete in the main competition and won the prestigious Grand Prix.

Payal Kapadia on female nudity in her film

Payal Kapadia, speaking about the inclusion of female nudity in her film, previously shared in an interview. “I wanted to normalize it. It’s a part of everyday life, like eating and drinking. I aimed to stay true to one of the film’s central themes, which is desire, and there are various ways to express it. But this felt like the most natural element to include in the narrative.”

All We Imagine As Light has garnered global attention, marking a significant milestone for Indian cinema. The excitement surrounding its domestic release was palpable, particularly following its successful screening on international platforms.

