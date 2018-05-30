Veere Di Wedding star Sonam Kapoor in an interview was quoted saying, “I have never gone for fame or stardom. I have always gone for good work. So when you are not seeking something out, there is no price tag attached to it. It just comes naturally.”

Veere Di Wedding actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja chooses good work over fame and stardom. Daughter of superstar Anil Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Saawariya. She featured in commercial films like Khoobsurat, Neerja and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. When the newly married was asked about the stardom which comes with a price tag, Mrs Ahuja was quoted saying, “I have never gone for fame or stardom. I have always gone for good work. So when you are not seeking something out, there is no price tag attached to it. It just comes naturally.”

“I don’t think about this is a masala film or this is a ‘this’ film…. I think it is just the kind of film that I want to do…the character I really enjoy doing and working in,” said Sonam

“I don’t take any kind of pressure. It’s just a matter of what makes me feel passionate about. It could be anything,” added the 32-year-old actress.

When asked about taking the title role in her upcoming film which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, the fashion diva said, “I don’t believe that I need to play the central character. It’s the character I wanted to play the most and I had the choice and I chose Avni. It worked out really well. If I had chosen to play the central character, I don’t think any other mainstream actress would have done the film.”

Earlier this month, Sonam refuted the speculations of any catfight with Kareena and told Mid-Day, “There’s no rivalry between us. In fact, Bebo, me, Rhea and Lolo have a WhatsApp group, called The Kapoor Girls. We post each other’s yesteryear pictures on it. Bebo and I have been friends for 15 years.” She further added, “Such gossip doesn’t bother us because we are in a secure space. Bebo and I are the third-generation of actors and we know how the media functions. We are great friends. We have made a kick-ass movie and proved that women can work with each other and get along. We had a blast.”

