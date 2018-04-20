We worked in this film after 27 years but from the time we went on the set, we started rehearsing. We did not feel the gap between these years. I feel proud to say that I have been working with him for the last 44 years. Our first film was Kabhi Kabhie (1976) and the last time we worked together was in Ajooba (1991), veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was quoted saying.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor reunites with mega-star Amitabh Bachchan after 27 years. Amar Akhbar Anthony star Rishi Kapoor while talking about his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming movie 102 Not Out. Kapoor said, “We worked in this film after 27 years but from the time we went on the set, we started rehearsing. We did not feel the gap between these years. I feel proud to say that I have been working with him for the last 44 years. Our first film was Kabhi Kabhie (1976) and the last time we worked together was in Ajooba (1991).”

The two have starred together in Naseeb, Kabhi Kabhie, and Coolie. Big B was also quoted saying, “I believe if you are appreciating my performance, it is due to my co-artistes. If they don’t perform well enough for your reaction, then your reaction would go wrong,” said the megastar. “So I would like to compliment Rishiji and Jimit for this film. Whenever you see a movie, if you like it or don’t like it, it depends on their performance too. Our performances are the reflection of their performances,” he added.”

Amitabh said, “Senior citizens are very respectable people of our society. If they are not there, we are not there. Whenever we try to make a film on them, we treat them with dignity. I hope that through this film, we will be able to convey the message to our audience.” While Kapoor was quoted saying, “Amitabh did films like Piku and Pink. Yes, there are not many films made by senior citizens but there are not many Bachchans around, right?” 102 Not Out, directed by Umesh Shukla, will release on May 4.

