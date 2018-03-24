Raees fame Mahira Khan talked about her leaked photos with Ranbir Kapoor at the 'HARDtalk on BBC World News' and said that it was this first time in her entire career that she was caught up in a controversy and felt violated when it happened. She further added that she is someone who is extremely loved in Pakistan and there are certain things that she didn't realise that they don't want her do.

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan, has revealed that she felt violated when her photos sharing a cigarette with Ranbir Kapoor got viral in the media. Speaking about the controversy, working in Bollywood and Indo Pak Tensions at the ‘HARDtalk on BBC World News’, Mahira said, “That was the first time in my entire career that I was caught up in a so-called controversy and it was strange because there were so many things in that. One, obviously you feel violated, you are in a personal downtime moment and someone has just photographed you.”

“Two, obviously there was an uproar, because here I was, someone who is extremely loved in Pakistan, and they sort of keep me up on this pedestal you know, they treat me with a lot of love and a lot of respect. And there are certain things I didn’t realise that they don’t want to see me do. At that point yes, it was crazy honestly because it lasted for a while… It was crazy, it was ridiculous,” she added.

Mahira’s Bollywood debut film Raees could not get a theatrical release in Pakistan as the film was considered as an “ugly, horrible, unacceptable depiction of Muslims” at the time. Talking about the whole incident, Mahira said, “I was more excited about ‘Raees’ being released in Pakistan than anywhere else, because all I wanted was to sit there with my best friends and my child Azlaan and the audience and watch this and I couldn’t. I think their decisions sometimes are based on things that don’t even concern the film sometimes. So you know I don’t think that was the reason. They said it but I don’t know. I don’t know if ‘Raees’ was released today, would it be released.”

Released in 2017, Raees had hit the screens amid a period of heightened bilateral tensions between India and Pakistan post the Uri attacks. As a result, Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) had put a ban on allowing Pakistani artistes to work in India, which is why Mahira could not promote the film in India as well. “It was a two-way thing. We got stuck under the political fire really, nothing else. But by the way, Pakistan is still showing Indian films, we haven’t banned Indian films at all,” she added.

